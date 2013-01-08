How To Live Better In 2013: 5 Tips To Start Eating Naturally This Year

New year, new you. With that in mind follow along as we hit up experts in far ranging fields from fashion to hospitality to travel for their thoughts on How To Live Better In 2013.

The new year is here, which means out with the old and in with the new—specifically with regards to your health. Yes, it may be somewhat cliche at this point, but many of us did spend the holidays gorging ourselves on ham, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. Needless to say, we’re now paying the price. Even though hitting the gym is a solid solution, it’s important to change your diet as well.

To help get a handle on this we sought out celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman for her secrets to clean eating. As the president and founder of Nutritious Life and Nutrition Life Meals (a gourmet healthy daily diet delivery program) and author of The New You and Improved Diet: 8 Rules to Lose Weight and Change Your Life Forever, Glassman is a leading authority on healthy eating. Below, check out Glassman’s tips on how to ditch your drab diet in 2013. If you have one takeaway from Glassman it should be to nix unhealthy chemicals from your diet in favor of green vegetables and healthy nuts and seeds.

1. Eat Clean. While it many be tempting after a long day to heat up a frozen dinner or head to a local haunt for a cheeseburger, resist the urge. “Eat as many foods not from a package as possible,” Glassman says. “Eat local and organic when you can…Eat more veggies and plant foods and reduce consumption of meat products.”

2. Ditch the Artificial. It’s pretty hard to avoid snagging a soda during the lunch rush, but Glassman warns that there’s much more to a Diet Coke than meets the eye. “Avoid drinking diet soda and all soda and high sugar beverages and any packaged foods with ingredients such as BHA/BHT, soy protein isolate, HFCS and artificial colorings,” Glassman shares. “Artificial sweetener should also leave your diet this year!”

3. Expand Your Horizons. “It’s all about what you can eat—not what you can’t eat.” Glassman says. It’s important to stay positive, and not think that you’re missing out on Oreos and ice cream, but instead think about the new things you can add to your eating repertoire. “Lots of greens such as kale, spinach and bok choy, healthy fats from nuts and seeds like pumpkin seeds, chia, walnuts, and almonds are great ways to enhance your eating,” according to the nutritionist.

4. Eat Well On the Go. When you’re on a road trip, it’s tempting to head straight to McDonald’s or Burger King (as shameful as it is to admit it). Learn to plan ahead, and reap the benefits. “Individual packets of nut butter, nuts, green apple, water bottle fully loaded, the most real food snacks you can find…Kind bars for breakfast or a light snack during the day are perfect!”

5. Embrace the New You. Yeah, we’re not denying that some of this will be hard to do, but once you see the added benefits of a cleaner diet, it’ll get easier. “You will feel better, you will appreciate the taste of real food, your skin will look better, you will prevent disease, and you will be thinner without ‘stressing’ about your diet,” Glassman promises.

