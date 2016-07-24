The No-Brainer Styling Trick Your Summer Wardrobe Needs

Some of the best summer dresses—silk slips, apron dresses, spaghetti-strap midis, lace and crochet maxis—also happen to be some of the most revealing. Which we guess makes sense—ventilation and all that—but sometimes we just want to go a whole damn day without worrying about flashing some rando on the street or dealing with the dreaded combination of strapless bra plus sweaty commute.

The hero in this scenario? The humble T-shirt, which when layered underneath can turn even the most should-I-leave-the-house-in-this? dress into a totally reasonable daytime look.

Now, some of you may be thinking “duh” at this point (after all, Kylie Jenner wore the combo to Coachella, and Cher Horowitz was rocking it to gym class all the way back in 1995), but hear me out: there’s a world of possibilities beyond your standard white tee and slinky black slip.

Ahead, pick up a few tips on how to layer t-shirts under dresses with 18 outfit ideas perfect for summer in the city—or anywhere else for that matter.