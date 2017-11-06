50 Ways to Master the Art of Outfit Layering

The temperatures are continuing to drop and that means one major thing when it comes to your outfits: It’s time to layer up. While some of you may be layering queens and kings year-round, for others, it might take some extra inspiration and a little push to layer a shirt on top of another shirt, under a dress, over jeans and with a few accessories in between.
Layering requires few extra steps in your morning routine, but we guarantee that it will instantly up your street style game. Also, there’s a good chance that you can even ditch that bulky parka on your way out the door because a couple extra layers will keep you cozy.
So, how do you successfully layer without looking like you’re playing dress-up in your grandma’s closet? Click through the slideshow to see 50 different ways to layer your look—from mixing prints and color blocking to proportional tips and more.
Go Bold or Go Home
Forget any fashion rules you know and just mix it all together! Don't overthink the process, just layer your favorite colors, prints and pieces. It'll create a fun and bold outfit!
The Triple Threat
A tee, skirt and oversized blazer make the perfectly chic triple threat.
Dress with the Jeans
Elevate your mini or midi dress and layer it over a pair of jeans for an effortless layer look.
Layered Up
It's all about the small details! Wrap a scarf around your hair, or add a sock that peeps out at the top of your booties. It's the little things that count.
PHOTO: Freddie Harrel
The Centerpiece
Add the finishing look to your outfit by layering a corset or oversized belt over your blouse. It immediately accentuates your waist and takes your look to a new level of interest.
High Street Meets Street Style
Layer a dramatic blouse underneath a simple graphic tee.
A Touch of Lingerie
Layer a sheer bralette, teddy or lingerie top over a tee for a standout statement layered look.
The Ultimate Layered Look
The more colors, the more layers, the better. Focus on differentiating in lengths, textures and patterns.
Who Needs Pants?
Layer a sheer skirt over a mini skirt or shorts, and top off the look with a cropped sweater and button-up blouse.
Cut Out Details
To transition your pieces with cut-outs to fall or even the office, layer a blouse undersneath and add an lightweight outerwear piece.
PHOTO: The Werk Place
Red Hues
Leave your layers undone and gather them loosely in a belt.
Four's a Party
Why stop at two layers? Layer a turtleneck, blouse, coat and fur stole for the ultimate cozy It-girl look.
Neutral Layering
Double layer a light coat or shawl over a vest.
Pop of Yellow
Layer a sleeveles or off-the-shoulder top over a turtleneck for colder seasons.
A Hint of Fishnet
Use a fishnet or sheer top as the base layer to your outfit and then mix up cropped and long layers.
PHOTO: Mimosas & Manhattan
Texture Mix
Layer a long sheer top and a cropped bandeau over a mini skirt of an updated dress look.
PHOTO: Simply Audree Kate
The Retro Vest
Go back to the classics and layer your white button-up shirt with a knitted vest.
Belted
Belts can be used as mini layers—add them here, there and pretty much anywhere to jazz up a look.
Fur Sleeves
Layer mini accents like this leather crop top with a long sleeve, leather skirt and statement coat.
PHOTO: Kela's Kloset
Light Layers
Use a sheer top as a light base layer on a chilly day.
Top It Off
Layer a hoodie with your lightweight jacket for a chill street style vibe.
Maxed Out
Stack top layers with a maxi skirt for an oversized layered look.
Thing 1, Thing 2
Can't decide between a puffer jacket or a blazer? Why not both! Layer one on each arm, belt together and BAM—fashion week icon.
Sweater Weather
Layer your oversized sweater with a sheer dress or tulle skirt, and jeans.
PHOTO: Aylin König
Layer the Accessories
Don't forget about your accessories! Stack the necklaces, bracelets and add a scarf to your bag for a maximalist-approved outfit.
Oh Oatmeal
Stick to one monochromatic color family to make your layers seem less bulky, and more thought out.
Business Casual
Revive your suit with a hoodie or statement blouse.
Blue Hues
Balance out heavy top layers with a simple bottom, and vice versa.
Undone Layers
You don't have to overthink when layering, add a loose blouse, with an opened button-up and coat. It'll look effortlessly chic.
The Waist Accessory
Tie a jacket or shirt around your waist as a faux belt and additional layer.
The Little Black Turtleneck
The easiest way to transition your summer pieces to fall is by layering a thin black turtleneck underneath.
Pattern Play
Layer an outfit with all one type of pattern. For instance, layer all striped pieces (but don't worry about them all going in one direction or being one size—the variation will be more fun).
The Striped Tee
A striped tee or turtleneck under your favorite summer maxi is a great way to layer for cooler seasons.
PHOTO: Chelsea as of Late
Leather + Ruffles
Break up a monochromatic look with an off-setting belt or corset.
Mix Prints
Mix and match textures, prints and colors when layering becauase it will naturally draw your eye up and down the look.
Long Layers
Layer a long shirt dress or kimono over a collared blouse and matching pants for super sleek ensemble.
Dark Layers
If you're new to the layering game, test out the look with all one color. It'll seem super thought out and crazy chic.
Tulle Things
Layer a sheer tule dress or skirt over your dress for easy chic layers.
PHOTO: Mimi & Chichi
Keep It Sporty
Layer your favorite sports team tee or jersey with a full track suit and layer on accessories, belts and jewelry.
Similar Prints
To add dimension and cohesion to a look, layer pieces with a similar weight of prints. For example, pick all small prints, or all large prints. This will make your look more thought through and not look weighed down.
Pop of Color
When layering multiple pieces, you can choose a statement piece or color to be the star of the look.
Layer Up
Mix and match colors and prints for a killer street style look.
That 70's Show
A neutral trench is the perfect layering piece to a bold printed blouse.
PHOTO: The Notorious Kia
Lace Me Up
Layer a corset top with a tee and add a heavier coat for a great transitional look.
Two Pants Party
Jeans under trousers? Sure why not! This takes Casual Friays to an entirely new level.
Preppy Layering
Primary Color Clan
If you're not sure what goes together, just look at your color wheel. You can mix primary colors like this yellow look with blue and red accessories. It's the perfect start to mixing colors and layering.
Long Layers
Layer a midi dress over wide leg trousers, and finish the look with an oversized blazer.
Stargaze
Keep a consistent pop of the same color from top to bottom for a cohesive layered outfit.
Trench Look
Button up and tie a trench coat over a blouse and trousers for a tailored layered look.
