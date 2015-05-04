StyleCaster
27 Clever Ways to Layer Skirts Over Pants and Dresses

There’s one trick that fashion girls everywhere are using to style their skirts in Spring, and it all comes down to layering. While a skirt is pretty and feminine on its own–maybe even sexy–when pulled on over pants, shorts, or a dress, the style gets a cool new lease on life.

Jil Sander, Peter Som, and Chanel championed the skirts-over-pants trend on the Spring runways, and now bloggers and fashion girls are taking the look to the streets. Then there’s the whole skirts-over-dresses theme, seen at Peter Som and Tome. This look works best when the skirt cinches a loose-fitting dress.

You’re already reimagining your entire wardrobe into new outfits, aren’t you? Slow down, because ahead we picked out 27 cool new ways to layer skirts this season that you need to copy. Oh, and we included six styles you can shop online now to really up your Spring styling game.

Michael Lo Sordo Wrap-Effect Striped Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt, $540; at Net-a-Porter

Asymmetric Midi Skirt, $115; at Topshop

ASOS Midi Skirt With Wrap Front In Chevron Stripe, $73; at ASOS

Envelope-Fold Striped Skirt, $537; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Millie Mackintosh Asymmetric Wrap Skirt, $89; at ASOS

Petite Striped Zip Through Skirt, $68; at Topshop

