Here’s How to Help Support Access to Abortions Right Now

Update May 4, 2022: Well, it happened, folks, even faster than we feared. While we were distracted watching the glam at the Met Gala, Politico released a leaked draft majority opinion of the Supreme Court voting to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. While just a draft and justices can change their mind, most say it’s unlikely the official decision will change. This is a devastating blow to reproductive rights, and worse for those in Republican-led states. The Guttmacher Institute predicts that at least 26 states are likely to ban abortions as soon as the decision is overturned.

What can you do? Well, first note that abortion is currently legal and those who have appointments should keep them. You can also donate locally at Abortionfund.org and/or support independent abortion providers at the Abortion Care Network. Then, join a protest, make calls and ensure your voice is heard.

Original post September 1, 2021:

In the middle of the night heading into Wednesday morning, a new law went into effect in Texas that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The U.S. Supreme Court did nothing to stop it. The law is a near-total abortion ban, as most don’t even know they are pregnant until after six weeks. If you’re sitting at home screaming in the void wondering how to help folks impacted by the Texas abortion ban, we get it. That’s why we’re rounding up some resources that could use your support.

It’s an upsetting time for everyone who was told not to “get hysterical,” about elections over the years, that Roe v. Wade would always be upheld. Well, elections have consequences. This new law bans abortion as soon as cardiac activity is detectable, which is generally around six weeks. Other states have tried this but have been blocked by federal courts. So, how did this happen?! Well, it’s even worse than you think.

As NPR reports, the law allows private citizens (yes, regular people!) to sue abortion providers and/or anyone else who helps someone get an abortion — even the person who gave them a ride to a clinic or provided financial assistance. This person could be awarded at least $10,000. There’s even a tipline set up called Texas Right to Life, where you can report anyone you think is breaking the new law. Handmaid’s Tale, much?

“I know that there are many people who don’t have to ability to make it out of state … The logistics and ability to do so is not an option for them,” Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a family medicine doctor who works for Planned Parenthood in Houston, told NPR. “So I’m really concerned about what’s going to happen to people.”

While abortion-rights groups are organizing and courts are challenging the decision, there are some things you can do to help those impacted. There are many people on the ground already, but what you can do is donate whatever money possible to local organizations. Even if it’s the $5 you usually spend on coffee. Everything helps. You can search for a local organization at Abortionfund.org and/or support independent abortion providers at the Abortion Care Network. Below, just a few more organizations to get you started.

Lilith Fund

The Lilith Fund provides “provide financial assistance and emotional support” to those who need abortions in Texas.

Buckle Bunnies

Buckle Bunnies is a Texas group that helps fund abortions.

AVOW

AVOW is a Texas-based abortion rights group.

The Afiya Center

The Afiya Center provides reproductive and wellness support, programs and resources for Black women and girls in Texas.

West Fund

West Fund works to make abortions accessible and affordable to people in west Texas.

Whole Woman’s Health

Whole Woman’s Health has abortion and gynecological care clinics in five states, including Texas.

ACLU of Texas

The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve your rights.

Planned Parenthood

While donating to Planned Parenthood is always a good idea, you can also donate right to the local Texas providers.