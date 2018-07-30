StyleCaster
Share

17 Totally Untraditional, Unique Ways to Hang Pictures on Your Wall

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Totally Untraditional, Unique Ways to Hang Pictures on Your Wall

Kristen Bousquet
by
Ways to Hang Photos on Your Wall
18 Start slideshow
Photo: A Beautiful Mess.

Decorating a new place—or redecorating the one you have—is exciting, but also pretty daunting when it comes to executing design accents, like hanging pictures. Think about it: If it isn’t perfectly straight, you have to re-nail holes in the wall. And sometimes, you just don’t have the creative brain to map out the perfect layout.

Next think you know, you’re overwhelmed, and all your picture frames have found a temporary new home on literally all your shelves, side tables and countertops.

MORE: 11 Stylish, Original Ways to Decorate with Books

Phew! Did you just get overwhelmed just thinking about it too?

Well, believe it or not, it doesn’t have to be this headache we paint it out to be. We found some cool, totally untraditional ways to hang pictures up on your wall. From using hangers to using clipboards, here are 17 photo-hanging ideas to get you inspired.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2014.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
STYLECASTER | 17 Totally Untraditional, Unique Ways to Hang Pictures on Your Wall | Pin it!
Pin it!

17 Totally Untraditional, Unique Ways to Hang Pictures on Your Wall | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Use Hangers

Here's something you've probably never thought to do: Use hangers.

Photo: The Style Files.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Hanging Rope Shelf

A Beautiful Mess has an easy tutorial to make this easy hanging rope shelf. Plus, using clipboards is a fun twist on displaying pics too.

Photo: A Beautiful Mess.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Glittered Clothespins

Want a quick DIY project? Proper has the tutorial to make these DIY glittered clothespins.

Photo: Proper.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Photo Light Wall

Transform fairy lights into a photo wall.

Photo: Lights4Fun.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Driftwood Photo Display

Handimania has a super-easy tutorial to make this trendy driftwood photo display.

Photo: Handimania.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Geometric Photo Display

Don't get too intimidated once you check out The Caldwell Project's tutorial for this DIY geometric photo display. It'll be totally worth it in the end!

Photo: The Caldwell Project.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Pin Them to the Wall

This photo wall proves: Imperfections can be beautiful. These photos aren't perfectly in line, nor are they framed.

Photo: Design*Sponge.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Mix & Match Different-Sized Prints
picw4s

Mix and match different-sized prints and piece them together like a puzzle.

Photo: Free People.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Hang with Some String

Grab some string, and get to hanging.

Photo: Espresso Moments.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Floating Shelves

Floating shelves are sleek and chic.

Photo: Design*Sponge.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Instagram Photos Frame

Show off your IG photos with this easy project that requires just a frame, string and some clips.

Photo: Little Inspiration.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Use String & Clipboard Clip

Sensing a theme? Stringing up your pics and securing with a clipboard clip is a popular option.

Photo: Planete Deco.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Horizontal Pics on a String

This is a great option if you have many horizontal pics to show off.

Photo: The Now Book/Tumblr.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Country Living DIY Photo Wall Holders

In just five steps and a few supplies, you'll have yourself these unique photo wall holders.

Photo: Country Living.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Stack & Layer

Go wild and stack, layer and stack some more.

Photo: R Deco.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Office Photo Wall

The office is the perfect place for this idea, to hang up "thank you" cards, inspirational quotes and more.

Photo: Sally Lou Vintage.

STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Fringe Photo Garland

Already have a shelving unit up? Perfect. Homey Oh My has an easy tutorial to make your own DIY fringe photo garland.

Photo: Homey Oh My.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Beauty and Wellness Benefits of Mushrooms

The Beauty and Wellness Benefits of Mushrooms
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Totally Untraditional, Unique Ways to Hang Pictures on Your Wall | Pin it!
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Use Hangers
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Hanging Rope Shelf
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Glittered Clothespins
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Photo Light Wall
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Driftwood Photo Display
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Geometric Photo Display
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Pin Them to the Wall
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Mix & Match Different-Sized Prints
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Hang with Some String
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Floating Shelves
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Instagram Photos Frame
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Use String & Clipboard Clip
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Horizontal Pics on a String
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Country Living DIY Photo Wall Holders
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Stack & Layer
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | Office Photo Wall
  • STYLECASTER | Creative Way to Hang Photos | DIY Fringe Photo Garland
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share