Links To Click: Get Beyoncé’s Eyelashes, How To Need To Grow Out Your Hair, More

1. The secret behind Beyoncé‘s voluminous lashes is fake ones, but these aren’t your run-of-the-mill falsies. [The Cut]

2. It’s Shark Week! 7 spots where you can shark dive around the world. [The Vivant]

3. As expected, we’re lusting over all the grung-y-chic looks from ASOS‘ fall look book; that red onesie in particular is screaming our names. [Fashionista]

4. With these 10 essentials for growing out your hair, that chop you’re regretting will be a thing of the past. [Beauty High]

5. In the soon to be released Man Repeller: Seeking Love. Finding Overalls, 24 year-old fashion blogger Leandra Medine recounts stories from her life in a series of witty essays. [WWD]

6. Triumph International, the world’s largest lingerie company, is finally entering the U.S. market with two store openings in New York this month, and e-commerce planned for November. [WWD]

7. Save precious time with the ultimate travel beauty packing list. [Daily Makeover]

8. Lindsay Lohan seems to have some beef with Kristen Stewart, if a preview of tonight’s ‘Chelsea Lately’ episode with LiLo as guest host is any indication . [US Weekly].

