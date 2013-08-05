StyleCaster
Links To Click: Get Beyoncé’s Eyelashes, How To Need To Grow Out Your Hair, More

Beyonce Eyelashes Instagram

Round out your day with some of the best articles on the Internet! 

1. The secret behind Beyoncé‘s voluminous lashes is fake ones, but these aren’t your run-of-the-mill falsies. [The Cut]

2. It’s Shark Week! 7 spots where you can shark dive around the world. [The Vivant]

3. As expected, we’re lusting over all the grung-y-chic looks from ASOS‘ fall look book; that red onesie in particular is screaming our names. [Fashionista]

4. With these 10 essentials for growing out your hair, that chop you’re regretting will be a thing of the past. [Beauty High]

5. In the soon to be released Man Repeller: Seeking Love. Finding Overalls, 24 year-old fashion blogger Leandra Medine recounts stories from her life in a series of witty essays. [WWD]

6. Triumph International, the world’s largest lingerie company, is finally entering the U.S. market with two store openings in New York this month, and e-commerce planned for November. [WWD]

7. Save precious time with the ultimate travel beauty packing list. [Daily Makeover]

8. Lindsay Lohan seems to have some beef with Kristen Stewart, if a preview of tonight’s ‘Chelsea Lately’ episode with LiLo as guest host is any indication . [US Weekly].

