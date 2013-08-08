How To Get Glamorous Waves: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

Sade Strehlke is a Los Angeles transplant from New York City, and a University of Southern California graduate. Her love for fashion, travel, and social media continues to inspire her every day. Be sure to check out her blog, The Icon Concierge, and follow her at @Icon_Concierge.

Who doesn’t love curls? Whether you’re into perfect Carrie Bradshaw ringlets or smooth cascading locks like Kate Middleton, wavy hair is incredibly versatile. For me, glamorous waves are my favorite hairstyle—they’re timeless and stylish. So, how do I get ’em? Read on for a step-by-step tutorial!

To capitalize on my natural curls, I start with freshly-washed hair and my favorite TRESemmé products. I always use shampoo and two rounds of conditioner for added moisture.

This is followed by mousse to add body and some smoothing serum. To help protect my hair from the heat of the blow dryer and curling iron, I make sure to use a thermal protection product. Now I’m ready to start the glam treatment.

Check out the slideshow above and video below for a step-by-step look at how to get these waves for your perfect day or night!

