How To Get Glamorous Waves: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

Sade Strehlke
by
Sade Strehlke is a Los Angeles transplant from New York City, and a University of Southern California graduate. Her love for fashion, travel, and social media continues to inspire her every day. Be sure to check out her blog, The Icon Concierge, and follow her at @Icon_Concierge.

Who doesn’t love curls? Whether you’re into perfect Carrie Bradshaw ringlets or smooth cascading locks like Kate Middleton, wavy hair is incredibly versatile. For me, glamorous waves are my favorite hairstyle—they’re timeless and stylish. So, how do I get ’em? Read on for a step-by-step tutorial!

To capitalize on my natural curls, I start with freshly-washed hair and my favorite TRESemmé products. I always use shampoo and two rounds of conditioner for added moisture.

This is followed by mousse to add body and some smoothing serum. To help protect my hair from the heat of the blow dryer and curling iron, I make sure to use a thermal protection product. Now I’m ready to start the glam treatment.

Check out the slideshow above and video below for a step-by-step look at how to get these waves for your perfect day or night!

Click through to see how to get glamorous waves!

First, I like to lay out all of my tools. A good heat protector, flat brush, and diffuser are my go-tos.

Once my hair is all combed out, it's time to start my blowout.

Blow drying my hair by sections with a large, round natural brush gives me the sleekest results.

Once my hair is straight, it's time to start the curls! 

Going piece by piece, I'll wrap one-inch sections around a curling barrel and then clamp down and hold for 10-15 seconds before releasing.

Once my hair is tightly curled, I finger comb it loose to achieve easy waves. 

Finger combing my curls.

I also like to shake my curls loose to diffuse some of the heat.

Spraying my hair with holding spray is one of the final steps. It protects from frizz and keeps my locks in place. I'm totally obsessed with TRESemme's Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray. It holds my style in place without making it sticky or stiff.

The final look: I'm ready for date night!

