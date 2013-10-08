Okay ladies, we’re officially in the swing of fall, which means we’re starting to really think about some new ways to bump up our beauty routines.

One area where this is particularly important: Our hair. We’re sure you can agree that once summer’s easy-breezy mentality ends, we all want to look a little more polished. One easy way to do it? By creating the perfect blowout.

While there’s nothing quite like heading to the salon for smooth, sexy strands, but that can take a toll on our wallets and on our schedules, so having the skills to DIY is invaluable. What’s so great about using a hairdryer and the right brush at home is that you have total control over how much volume or straight-ness you actually want. Whether you’re aiming for bombshell body, or stick-straight tresses, it can be all be done at home!

However, so many of us girls are at a loss when it comes to knowing how to really use the tools to get a perfect blowout at home. How to hold the hairdryer, which brush to use, how to work with our hair textures. Luckily, the below how-to video covers it all, and teaches how to (really) get the perfect blowout at home!

And to see more genius (and easy) hair how-tos, head over to the Tresemmé Style Studio now!