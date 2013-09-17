How to Get Fall’s Sexiest Date-Night Look: Sideswept Hair

First impressions really do matter, and going on a first date can involve a multitude of decisions from what to wear—especially when it comes to choosing a hairstyle that is as appropriate as it is stylish and cute.

The most common misconception we women have when it comes to our hair is that we have to spend copious amount of time and product to create something really unique and stylish. In this edition of our weekly TRESemmé style tutorial, we learn that it’s just not true: what follows is a quick and easy step-by-step guide on how to create a date-ready, retro-glam sideswept look that’s good enough for the red carpet.

Check out the step by step video tutorial below by TRESemme Style Studio on how to get a retro-glam ready hairstyle without the fuss. Now you’re all ready to be swept away!