How to Get The Paraglider: Zelda ‘Tears of the Kingdom’s Most Fun & Useful Tool

It was one of the game’s most beloved tools. If you were obsessed with soaring above Hyrule in Breath of the Wild, players of the latest Zelda release will be keen to know how to get the paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom and how far into the game you need to progress.

Tears of the Kingdom is a direct follow-up to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild on March 3, 2017. But like all highly anticipated releases, Nintendo wasn’t exactly forthcoming about the plot and Tears of the Kingdom is no different. Ahead of its release on May 12, 2023, developers described the game cryptically: Tears of the Kingdom is an “epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule.” Players will “harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.” It’s best to allow players to experience it for themselves rather than going into spoilers, but if you’re stuck on how to get the paraglider or want to know when to expect it, consider this your guide.

How to get the paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here’s how to get the paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom. One thing to know about Tears of the Kingdom is that it’s considerably larger than its predecessor because, in addition to the sprawling landscape of Hyrule, you also explore The Depths (underground) and the Sky Islands (as the name would suggest, above Hyrule). The game opens in The Depths, so you have to play through this initial area before ascending to the surface.

It’s there that, as part of the main questline, you’ll be directed to Lookout Landing as part of “To the Kingdom of Hyrule”. It’ll lead you—as Link—to reunite with Purah, whom players should remember from Breath of the Wild. She’s the former head of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab and leads a small settlement whose sole purpose is the rescue of Princess Zelda. After your initial conversation with Purah, the questline “Crisis at Hyrule Castle” will take you to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower where you’ll not only unlock certain sections of the Hyrule map but Purah will hand you the paraglider.

How to use the paraglider

The paraglider works similarly to how it did in Breath of the Wild: When you jump off a high point, you’ll be prompted with X to use the paraglider.

Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom good?

Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom good? It’s pretty unanimous among professional critics and everyday fans alike: Tears of the Kingdom is very, very good. Per IGN’s review: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an unfathomable follow-up to one of the greatest games ever made, somehow improving upon it in nearly every way – be that with simple quality-of-life improvements, a genuinely exciting story, or wildly creative new building mechanics that make you rethink what is possible. It both revamps old ground and introduces vast new areas so immense it somehow makes me wonder if Breath of the Wild was actually all that big, with an almost alarming number of tasks to complete, mysteries to discover, and delightful distractions to keep you from ever reaching that place you naively thought you were headed. Nintendo has followed up a triumph with a triumph, expanding and evolving a world that already felt full beyond expectation and raising the bar ever higher into the clouds.” The site scored it 10/10.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post (yes, they review video games now), which gave it 4 stars, wrote: “Tears of the Kingdom is a miracle of engineering and elegant artifice, especially because it runs on aging, decade-old technology inside the Nintendo Switch. It unlocks parts of your creativity, forcing you to use elementary knowledge of physics and chemistry to overcome challenges. Minecraft revolutionized gaming by introducing deep creative elements, but Tears combines them with the luxurious animations and polish of a complex narrative adventure.”

Indeed, it well and truly has lived up to the hype. After witnessing a preview video presentation ahead of the game’s release in March 2023, The Verge wrote: “I didn’t know what to expect from Tears of the Kingdom. I knew whatever it was, it was going to be good, but I wasn’t prepared for the level of detail this game seems to be going for. This game looks like it’s combining Breath of the Wild’s openness with the infinite possibilities of Tears of the Kingdom’s new abilities. It’s like Nintendo made its own Elden Ring by way of Zelda, and I have a feeling we’re all going to happily give up a good chunk of our spring and summer figuring out all the neat new things we can do.”

The first installment, Breath of the Wild, won several awards, including a BAFTA and is regarded as one of the best Zelda games ever released. IGN said in their review at the time that it was an “evocative and exhilarating” addition to the Zelda lore. “The untamed, post-apocalyptic, techno-fantasy land of Hyrule is the main character in Breath of the Wild. Not only is it vast, beautiful, and filled with a diverse set of locations from grassy fields to craggy alpine mountains, but it follows surprisingly realistic rules that let you pull off solutions so intuitive that you might be surprised they actually work,” they wrote. “The trees bear fruit, grass fields can be set ablaze, and even enemies and animals behave in a believable manner, based on the skittish and aggressive reactions I’ve seen in the wild. But the realistic touches don’t end there. Each object you encounter, from sticks to apples to rocks and metallic blocks, is made of a material, and those materials usually respond to forces like fire and magnetism as you’d expect.”

