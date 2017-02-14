How to Get Over a Breakup, as Per a Celebrity

Celebrity breakups are a leeetle different than the average couple’s split. When a mere mortal calls it quits with their boo, they might, say, get a haircut or take themselves out for dinner; maybe they hit the gym a little harder or plan a distracting beach getaway. (For a good laundry list of possible options, see Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.”) On the other hand, though, when celebs break up, they go all out.

Remember what Kylie Jenner did when she and Tyga broke up for five minutes last year? Or how about how Amber Heard dealt with her divorce with Johnny Depp, or the way Rihanna moved on from (and shaded) Drake? There was mad drama in the broken engagement of Ciara and Future (it’s never easy when both parties in a relationship go by just one name, trust us). And don’t even get us started on Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Ahead, find out how 11 celebrities got over major breakups.