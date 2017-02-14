StyleCaster
Share

How to Get Over a Breakup, as Per a Celebrity

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Get Over a Breakup, as Per a Celebrity

by
How to Get Over a Breakup, as Per a Celebrity
22 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Celebrity breakups are a leeetle different than the average couple’s split. When a mere mortal calls it quits with their boo, they might, say, get a haircut or take themselves out for dinner; maybe they hit the gym a little harder or plan a distracting beach getaway. (For a good laundry list of possible options, see Solange’s Cranes in the Sky.”) On the other hand, though, when celebs break up, they go all out.

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Remember what Kylie Jenner did when she and Tyga broke up for five minutes last year? Or how about how Amber Heard dealt with her divorce with Johnny Depp, or the way Rihanna moved on from (and shaded) Drake? There was mad drama in the broken engagement of Ciara and Future (it’s never easy when both parties in a relationship go by just one name, trust us). And don’t even get us started on Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Ahead, find out how 11 celebrities got over major breakups.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Kylie Jenner and Tyga

Most of us chop off our hair after a breakup or eat way too much ice cream, but Jenner doesn’t have time for that: She bought a $6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, after she and Tyga split for a little while last year. The rambling Cape Cod estate, along with her temporary boyfriend, PartyNextDoor, seemed to be part of a carefully calculated broadcast from the teenage reality star: “Onward and upward.” We got it, Kyles—but we also know what happened next. 

Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna and Drake
Rihanna and Drake

RiRi took care of business by posting a pointed and somewhat cryptic Insta after it came out that Drizzy had been hanging out with reality star India Love after their breakup. “None of my exes are married or in happy relationships so it’s safe to say that I wasn’t da problem lol,” it said. Drake responded by posting a v thirsty photo.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna and Drake
Rihanna and Drake
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

It sounds like Gomez dealt with her breakup with Justin Bieber like a normal person, except for the pesky paparazzi. "There were a few months where I was a little depressed," Gomez told James Franco for V magazine last April. "I think I drove myself crazy for a little bit,” she continued. “It was just easier to say, 'Hey, do you mind running to the grocery store and picking some stuff up? I don't want to get photographed.'"

In October, Sel spoke more on the subject with Refinery29. "I think people really wanted to see me fail,” she said. “I'd sit down in an interview and get the most harshly asked questions. Of course I got my heart broken. Of course I was pissed about it. There, everybody has it. I was so disappointed, because I never wanted my career to be a tabloid story.”

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Photo: Getty Images
Ciara and Future
Ciara and Future

Ciara handled things by straight-up slapping her ex-fiancé with a $15 million lawsuit for a libelous social media rant he embarked upon a couple years after they broke up. As to how Ciara dealt with the breakup—which made her a single mom to an infant—right after it happened, it was complicated (especially because they split over Future’s infidelity with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee).

 “That wasn’t necessarily part of my vision,” Ciara said of breaking up with Future. “But the moment I realized I was going to be a single mother, I had to reflect and reorganize my thoughts. I decided to trust that God had a plan for me, and move forward one day at a time.”

 

Photo: Getty Images
Ciara and Future
Ciara and Future
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston

It occurred to us this week, after we read about why the F Hiddleston wore that “‘I T.S.” shirt, that poor Tom was actually in love with Tay-Tay. That the whole thing probably wasn’t an elaborate ruse, or a long-term James Bond audition, but an actual romance—at least on Hiddleswift’s side. After they broke up or dissolved their PR stunt or whatever, though, Swift did seem to be photographed outside her fitness studio, Body by Simone, awfully regularly. Exercise therapy really works!

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
Photo: Wenn
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Though their divorce was gnarly, Heard was spotted partying it out with besties Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie—and reportedly getting turned away from SophistiCats strip club—in London a few months after they parted. (We like to picture them singing along at the top of their lungs to “I Will Survive,” obviously.)

She was also seen a little worse for the wear getting loose with Delevingne and model pal Clara Paget a month after the split in London, so it’s safe to say that Heard counts hitting the town as stress management. And then there was that much-photographed exercise jaunt she took in northwest London after her 15-month marriage came to a screeching halt.

Photo: Getty Images
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Aniston was seen dining with friends, taking long strolls on the beach, and walkings, walking her corgi-terrier mix, Norman, after the explosive split with Pitt (when he moved on with Angelina Jolie). "I can’t say it was one of the highlights of my year,” she told Vanity Fair after her four-and-a-half year marriage unraveled. Of Pitt and Jolie's beachside frolic in Kenya just after the split, Aniston said, “Who would deal with that and say, ‘Isn’t that sweet! That looks like fun!’ But s— happens. You joke and say, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.'”

Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Photo: Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Gaga took to crooning sad jazz standards at a surprise performance at the Rose Bar in NYC. When they first broke up, she took to IG to say, “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break … Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.” 😢

Photo: Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The breakup heard 'round the world. When we heard that Jolie and Pitt had called it quits, our collective hearts broke a little. (If they can't make it, who can?) Jolie quickly holed up in a "secretly rented" house in L.A. with her divorce lawyers, "plotting to take down Brad Pitt," as per the Daily Mail. Sounds about right.

Madame Tussauds processed the news by separating Pitt and Jolie's wax figures.

Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris

One way to deal with a breakup: After she split with Harris, Ora hit up Marie Claire to tell all. "There was a reason why I split up with him," she cryptically said. "And there was a reason why I'm at this point in my life where I feel like I have so much musical freedom, and I don’t have to explain myself to anybody. It was more of a thing where I was in awe. I was at that point in my relationship where I felt he could do no wrong. I thought he had my back and that he’d never steer me wrong."

Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris
Photo: Getty Images
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj

Nothing like Twitter to get your truth on after a split—and let people know you're back on the market. "To confirm, yes I am single," Minaj tweeted shortly after breakup rumors began to surface. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀." One way to face rumors: Deal with them head-on.

Photo: Getty Images
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Did Bella Hadid Get Her Lips Done? An Investigation 

Did Bella Hadid Get Her Lips Done? An Investigation 
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga
  • Rihanna and Drake
  • Rihanna and Drake
  • Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
  • Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
  • Ciara and Future
  • Ciara and Future
  • Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
  • Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
  • Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
  • Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
  • Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
  • Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
  • Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
  • Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
  • Rita Ora and Calvin Harris
  • Rita Ora and Calvin Harris
  • Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj
  • Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share