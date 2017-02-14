How to Get Over a Breakup, as Per a Celebrity

Celebrity breakups are a leeetle different than the average couple’s split. When a mere mortal calls it quits with their boo, they might, say, get a haircut or take themselves out for dinner; maybe they hit the gym a little harder or plan a distracting beach getaway. (For a good laundry list of possible options, see Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.”) On the other hand, though, when celebs break up, they go all out.
Remember what Kylie Jenner did when she and Tyga broke up for five minutes last year? Or how about how Amber Heard dealt with her divorce with Johnny Depp, or the way Rihanna moved on from (and shaded) Drake? There was mad drama in the broken engagement of Ciara and Future (it’s never easy when both parties in a relationship go by just one name, trust us). And don’t even get us started on Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Ahead, find out how 11 celebrities got over major breakups.
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Most of us chop off our hair after a breakup or eat way too much ice cream, but Jenner doesn’t have time for that: She bought a $6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, after she and Tyga split for a little while last year. The rambling Cape Cod estate, along with her temporary boyfriend, PartyNextDoor, seemed to be part of a carefully calculated broadcast from the teenage reality star: “Onward and upward.” We got it, Kyles—but we also know what happened next.
Rihanna and Drake
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Ciara and Future
Ciara handled things by straight-up slapping her ex-fiancé with a $15 million lawsuit for a libelous social media rant he embarked upon a couple years after they broke up. As to how Ciara dealt with the breakup—which made her a single mom to an infant—right after it happened, it was complicated (especially because they split over Future’s infidelity with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee).
“That wasn’t necessarily part of my vision,” Ciara said of breaking up with Future. “But the moment I realized I was going to be a single mother, I had to reflect and reorganize my thoughts. I decided to trust that God had a plan for me, and move forward one day at a time.”
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Though their divorce was gnarly, Heard was spotted partying it out with besties Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie—and reportedly getting turned away from SophistiCats strip club—in London a few months after they parted. (We like to picture them singing along at the top of their lungs to “I Will Survive,” obviously.)
She was also seen a little worse for the wear getting loose with Delevingne and model pal Clara Paget a month after the split in London, so it’s safe to say that Heard counts hitting the town as stress management. And then there was that much-photographed exercise jaunt she took in northwest London after her 15-month marriage came to a screeching halt.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Aniston was seen dining with friends, taking long strolls on the beach, and walkings, walking her corgi-terrier mix, Norman, after the explosive split with Pitt (when he moved on with Angelina Jolie). "I can’t say it was one of the highlights of my year,” she told Vanity Fair after her four-and-a-half year marriage unraveled. Of Pitt and Jolie's beachside frolic in Kenya just after the split, Aniston said, “Who would deal with that and say, ‘Isn’t that sweet! That looks like fun!’ But s— happens. You joke and say, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.'”
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Gaga took to crooning sad jazz standards at a surprise performance at the Rose Bar in NYC. When they first broke up, she took to IG to say, “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break … Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.” 😢
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris
One way to deal with a breakup: After she split with Harris, Ora hit up Marie Claire to tell all. "There was a reason why I split up with him," she cryptically said. "And there was a reason why I'm at this point in my life where I feel like I have so much musical freedom, and I don’t have to explain myself to anybody. It was more of a thing where I was in awe. I was at that point in my relationship where I felt he could do no wrong. I thought he had my back and that he’d never steer me wrong."
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj
Nothing like Twitter to get your truth on after a split—and let people know you're back on the market. "To confirm, yes I am single," Minaj tweeted shortly after breakup rumors began to surface. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀." One way to face rumors: Deal with them head-on.
