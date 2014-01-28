How To Do Everything Better: How To Get More Into Your Suitcase

For all of you over-packers out there (ahem, OK, we might just be one of them) you are going to want to take a few notes right about now. Here, our top tips for squeezing the most that is humanly possible into your suitcase. Because when it comes down to it, you don’t need to pack light to be a good traveler, you just need to pack well.

1.Wear Your Bulkiest Items. Always wear your heaviest pair of shoes when you are traveling. The same goes for that bulky coat and even a blazer that you might need for your trip. The more you can wear while you are traveling, the less you have to pack.

2. Buy the Right Suitcase. When you are shopping for the right suitcase, go straight towards suitcases with soft sides. Trust us, you’ll be able to fit a lot more into one of those, plus they are a lot easier to squish into an overhead bin.

3. Utilize Space Saving Solutions. Separate your belongings by type into smaller plastic cases which you can then squeeze or suction the air out of to conserve space. Take your medications out of the containers and put them in Ziploc bags and invest in travel-size tubes and containers for toting small amounts of your favorite hair or face products.

4. Use Every Nook and Cranny. Use outer pockets and the space at the bottom of your case beside the handle tubing to pack items like socks, underwear, and other non-destructible items. Don’t forget to stuff your shoes with small items (glasses, toiletries, non-liquid medicines), as well.

5. Roll. Roll. Roll. Fill the bottom of your suitcase with items like undershirts, socks, and PJs. Roll these items, so you can pack in as much as possible. Then leave the top of your bag for your dress shirts, slacks, and skirts, which you can lay flat.

MORE:

Cool Room Designs: Stylish Bachelor Pad Inspiration

How To Do Everything Better: Survive Sitting In Coach