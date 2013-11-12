Here’s What Filters You Should Be Using to Get More Instagram Likes

It’s the world we live in, especially if you consider yourself part of the fashion industry: if you go to something and don’t Instagram it, it’s like you were never even there. The social media platform is a huge part of life now, so much so that some of us (ahem, we’re guilty) have had to put ourselves on a diet of only looking at Instagram for 30 minutes a day or less. Sad, but true.

It seems that there’s at least one group of researchers who know this, and they did an official study on how exactly one can gather more Instgram “likes,” or “double-taps,” as we prefer to call them. Researchers at Curlate analyzed a whopping 8 million Instagram posts and compared them against 30 different photo parameters—like filter, coloration, and subject—and found out some interesting things. Behold:

Images that are predominantly blue are 24% more “liked” than photos of even other colorway.

Brightness should be in the 65 to 80% range; these images are generally 25% more liked.

You shouldn’t crop too tightly; images that have a recognizable background are 29% more liked.

The “Walden” and “Rise” filters—and other filters with mild desaturation—fare best, with 18% more likes.

If you can’t make it blue, make it predominantly one color; such photos are 40% more liked.

So, what say you? Will you change the content and quality of your Instagram photos just to get more likes? Is it worth it? And furthermore, have we as a society become so focused on how “liked” we are on social media that we’re willing to go to great lengths to make sure we get as many double-taps as we can? Whether it’s sad or not, we would answer yes to all of the above.

