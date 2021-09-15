How To Get Invited To Fashion Week, No Matter Who You Are

Scroll To See More Images

It’s Fashion Month and you know what that means! If you live even remotely close to New York, London, Paris or Milan, you’re probably asking yourself this exact question: How the heck do I get invited to Fashion Week? Luckily, there are more right answers here than you might expect, so allow me to break them all down below.

As a fashion editor, most of the time my inbox starts filling up with invitations to shows, presentations, events and parties a few weeks out. But not everyone can expect the invites to roll in organically! Sometimes, you need to reach out or take matters into your own hands—but be forewarned, some of the ways into the world of Fashion Week call for some seriously hard work!

If you’re a celeb, influencer or editor, congrats! You’ve probably already got a stacked calendar. If you’re just a regular guy or gal with incredible style and a hunger to know what Fashion Week is really like, I promise you don’t have to deal with FOMO for long. Below, read on for everything you need to know about how to get invited to Fashion Week and get in on the action for yourself.

1. Be a Fashion Editor

Fashion editors, writers and freelancers usually don’t ask for invitations. The designers and brands they feature on the reg reach out to them and extend invites in advance, so they can plan coverage accordingly.

2. Be a Celebrity

Obviously, being a celebrity is a guaranteed way to sit front row at all the biggest shows if you aren’t invited to get up and model in them. If you’re famous—uh, why are you reading this? You’re probably late to your next show!

3. Be an Influencer

Influencing certainly has its perks: Brand deals, product giftings and of course, Fashion Week invitations. Whether you’re an OG blogger like Aimee Song or a rising TikTok star, social media can help you lock in the calendar of your dreams.

4. Work in PR or Volunteer

Fashion PR guys and gals work hard during Fashion Week, but they do usually get to stay for the shows they plan, which is a pretty sweet reward. If you’re a little younger, reach out to PR firms, designers, brands and venues to see if you can volunteer to help out at the shows and worm your way in to watch.

5. Be a Model

Obvi, Fashion Week would be nothing without models. Keep an eye out for all the appropriate castings and do your research to ensure you can tailor your look to match each designer’s desired aesthetic. Once you book a show or two, you’ll be surprised how quickly your calendar fills up between fittings, glam, the shows themselves and of course, the afterparties.

6. Be a Hair Stylist or MUA

Another way in that requires some seriously hard work! Glam squads are in charge of getting models ready to hit the runway and it’s no easy feat. Expect to work long hours on your feet, but if you’re in it for a love of fashion and not a desire to get your street style photo snapped, it’ll be worth it.

7. Be a Stylist or Buyer

Like editors and writers, stylists and buyers are at Fashion Week for work, not play. They attend the shows and presentations, but they often prefer ree-sees, or one-on-one private appointments throughout the week during which they can see the clothes up-close and talk business with the brands.

8. Be a Photographer

If you’re a photographer with good credentials, congrats—you can plant yourself at the end of almost any runway and start snapping. If you’re more into shooting real people on the go, park yourself outside of the hottest Fashion Week venues and start snapping street style.

9. Research Open Events

Believe it or not, most Fashion Weeks worldwide have at least a handful of events that are open to the public. Do the research based on where you are and show up in style! Or, dress to the nines and strut your stuff outside the invite-only stuff. No one needs to know you got your street style photo taken and then went home!