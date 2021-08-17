The Best Skin Treatments To Get Before Your Wedding

When it comes to wedding beauty prep, if you’re looking to make big changes, starting early is the key. But if you’re just looking for a little extra glow on the big day, these skin treatments are perfect to get right before the big day. But if you haven’t started planning early, don’t worry, there are plenty of ways to get your skin in tip-top shape anywhere up to six weeks before your wedding. Not to mention, plenty of procedures and treatments that don’t require much downtime—because you don’t have time for splotchy skin on your wedding day.

I spoke with Gabby Garritano, founder of JECT, a medspa with locations across the country, to get her thoughts on the best treatments to get in the weeks leading up to your wedding. “A light to medium peel is great to help with breakouts a month before the wedding,” she told me. But don’t do anything too heavy too close to the big day because you will have some redness after the peel.

JECT’s skin tightening facial is also a great one to do a few weeks before the wedding because there is almost no downtime. “Although we do recommend a package of or at least six sessions to really get the full effect, it’s still okay to keep your sixth treatment two to four weeks before your wedding.” Garritano described the skin tightening treatment as a sort of hot stone massage to stimulate collagen production and help plump up the skin.

Courtesy of Jane Asher.The Aquagold facial, the treatment I received, is another great option because of its instant glowing effects and shorter downtime. “I like to always get that at least ten days before the wedding just in case someone has some allergic reaction to something,” says Garritano. Aquagold uses fine needles, about .6mm wide, to inject vitamin C for an instant glow, micro-Botox to shrink pores, and hyaluronic acid for plumpness. You will have about a week of downtime due to the needles, but your skin will be peak glowy 10 days after the treatment.

And then, of course, there’s a standard facial, which Garritano recommends you get 3-4 weeks before the wedding. If you have any major extractions, you’ll have plenty of time to recover from those plus any purging that might happen after the facial.

In the week leading up to the wedding, you should definitely avoid any major treatments and stay consistent with your skincare routine, The night before, Dr. Jennifer Chwalek of UnionDerm recommends “a gentle hydrating face mask or a red LED light treatment to ensure your skin is glowy for the special day.” And last, but never least—getting enough sleep and drinking plenty of water is key to waking up with that wedding day glow.