How to Get $25 Concert Tickets to Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy, Snoop Dogg & More

If you love artists like Fall Out Boy, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg and Shania Twain, you may want to know how to get cheap tickets for their concerts.

Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week, an annual program that runs for a full week. The entertainment company is giving music lovers access to tickets for over 3,800 shows from over 300 artists. Whether you like hip-hop, R&B, metal, country, rock, pop, Latin, K-pop, electronic or even comedy, you’ll surely find a show (or three) to get tickets for. Some standouts include 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck & Phoenix, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Maroon 5, Shania Twain and Snoop Dogg. Each concert will ring you up for $25 a ticket (while supplies last), which is a seriously unbeatable deal. The live events take place across all different venue sizes—from smaller clubs and theaters to bigger amphitheaters and arenas.

While pre-sales have passed, regular-sale on Live Nation’s site runs from May 10 at 10 a.m. ET through May 16. All-in tickets mean each ticket included in this program costs $25, including fees, with taxes appearing at checkout depending on the city, state or venue. Since most concert tickets can typically cost hundreds of dollars, Concert Week’s all-in $25 tickets are well worth your coin, especially when the live events include big names like Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy and more.

But where can fans buy tickets to Live Nation’s Concert Week? Read on for how to buy Concert Week tickets before they sell out.

Where to buy Concert Week tickets

Concert Week is hosted by Live Nation, and though other companies like Rakuten, Verizon and Hilton already had special pre-sales, regular-sale tickets can be purchased on Live Nation’s site. $25 Concert Week tickets are while inventory lasts, so you’ll want to check out as soon as the regular sale opens on May 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Ticket sales on Live Nation end on May 16.

Visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek from May 10 through May 16 to see the list of participating shows Select the show you want to buy tickets for Look for the “Concert Week Promotion” ticket type (as shown above) Add the ticket(s) to your Live Nation cart Continue to checkout and enjoy the concert!

Which artists are included in Concert Week?

Over 300 artists are included in Concert Week, but here’s a handful of standouts.

Maroon 5

Charlie Puth

Shania Twain

Fall Out Boy

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more

5 Seconds of Summer

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

Janet Jackson

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Incubus

Sting

Big Time Rush

Counting Crows

Keith Urban

Beck & Phoenix

LL Cool J

Louis Tomlinson

Logic

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

Tears For Fears

Sam Hunt

Rod Stewart

Yungblud

Wizkid

Are there taxes and fees for Concert Week tickets?

All-in tickets mean fees are already included in the price you see ($25). You’ll notice taxes added at checkout, where applicable, by city, state or venue.

How will Concert Week tickets be delivered?

Most tickets will be “Mobile – Free” delivery. You should receive them directly in your Ticketmaster account. For select shows, you might see other delivery options at checkout (i.e. printed tickets sent to an address for an additional delivery fee).

Is there a limit on how many Concert Week tickets you can buy?

While there is a ticket purchase limit for each show, you can still buy $25 Concert Week tickets for as many different live events as you’d like—while supplies last. Most shows have a ticket purchase limit of eight, but it varies depending on the event.

Do you need to use a specific code to buy $25 Concert Week tickets?

No, you do not need a special code to buy Concert Week tickets.

How do you know which tickets are $25?

Keep an eye out for “Concert Week Promotion” as a ticket type in the seat map. If you notice tickets listed for their full price instead of $25 a piece, that means the $25 Concert Week promotion has sold out for that specific show. Live Nation does, however, suggest checking back on the Concert Week page, since more tickets might be added to this program.

