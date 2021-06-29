5 Influencer-Approved Tips For Editing Photos & Curating Your IG Feed

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to getting a good photo for Instagram, I’ve always said it’s a two-part deal. First, there’s taking the photo. Then, there’s making the photo, which is why knowing how to edit your Instagram photos is key. For a long time, I went back-and-forth between VSCO, Snapseed and even editing within the IG app. Now that I’ve fallen in love with the Tezza app, though, there’s definitely no looking back.

So of course, I had to go directly to Tezza herself for the top tips on editing Instagram photos for summer. After a year spent in lockdown, I want my feed to show off my good times, my travels, my friends! And I want it all to be ~aesthetically pleasing~. Is that too much to ask??

When it comes to getting that hazy summer look for your feed, Tezza is all about it. “Picture your dream summer, long days, laying at the beach with your friends, rocking a pair of cowboy boots to brunch, capturing that warm colorful vibe that puts you in the best mood,” she says.

Of course, not all influencers design their own apps to make achieving their aesthetic an option for all who want it—but Tezza has. Her eponymous app has tons of filters to suit all different vibes (Vintage 2 at half intensity is my personal favorite) but they all support her overall effortlessly-cool vibe. Still, there are a lot of options in the app, so I wanted to know exactly what Tezza is leaning towards for summer. “My favorite editing trends right now and for the remainder of summer are subtle filters, lots of grain, effortless vibes and creating that ever-so-coveted film aesthetic that can be expensive, but now made easy right on your phone.” As someone who spent a lot of college developing her own film, I’ll tell you right now that these filters really do help create a similar aesthetic. And the app is far easier to navigate than a full-blown dark room, just FYI. Whether you’re looking to use the Tezza app or your personal fave, take some great photos and read on for a few of this influencer’s top tips for editing your content and curating a feed to show off the summer ahead. 1. Go Natural “If you want to capture that ‘non-edited but edited’ look, we suggest using presets Cocoa, Natural and Lush,” says Tezza.