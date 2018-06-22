StyleCaster
How to Dress up Jeans: 11 Ways to Make Your Denim Stand Out

How to Dress up Jeans: 11 Ways to Make Your Denim Stand Out

Kristine Cannon
by
How to Dress Up Jeans
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images.

Jeans are inarguably the most versatile clothing item in any closet. What else works just as well with a blazer and heels as it does with sneakers and a white tee? (OK, you can probably think of a few others things that do. But jeans are a classic, and let’s leave it at that.)

MORE: 13 Essential Denim Tips: How to Wash, Break In, and Fold Jeans Like a Pro

But despite how easy it is to wear jeans with literally anything, sometimes we still catch ourselves in a total denim rut. And during these failures of sartorial imagination, we turn to fashion bloggers and influencers to see what outfit inspo they have to offer us.

How are they dressing up their jeans? How are they elevating their favorite pair of boyfriend jeans to create an office-ready look? And how are they taking their go-to skinnies from day to night?

MORE: 35 Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Cool

Here, 11 ways to dress up your jeans for any occasion.

STYLECASTER | How to Dress up Jeans
STYLECASTER | How To Dress Up Jeans | Denim on Denim
Denim on Denim

The Canadian tuxedo is back, baby. For a seriously bold look, layer denim on denim. Pro-tip: Combine a darker wash with a lighter wash, just like Annina Mislin has done here.

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde
STYLECASTER | How To Dress Up Jeans | Pair with Satin
Pair with Satin

Juxtaposition at its finest.

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style
Pair with a Set

Struggling to find the perfect jacket for that trendy co-ord in your closet? You can't go wrong with a denim jacket.

Photo: Instagram/@spiritedpursuit
STYLECASTER | How To Dress Up Jeans | Put on Some Pumps
Slip Into Some Pumps

The most low-maintenance way to dress up your go-to denim? Slip on a pair of heels. (Nothing elevates a jean-and-tee combo like stilettos.)

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow
Breton Stripes

Breton stripes go with everything. Throw on a statement-making set of kicks, or pair the pattern with another print for an outside-the-box look that feels chic and imaginative.

Photo: Instagram/@asiyami_gold
Go Bright

Remember: Denim is a neutral. So it's practically begging to be paired with your favorite bold, colorful accessories.

Photo: Instagram/@louiseroe
STYLECASTER | How To Dress Up Jeans | Throw a Blazer On
Throw on a Blazer

Nothing makes a look office-ready like a sharp, statement-making blazer.

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: Beauticurve
Accessorize

Throwing on a cool pair of heels is easier—finding the perfect statement necklace to complement your mom jeans? That's a little harder. Play dress up with your closet until you find a fun look you love.

Photo: Instagram/@erika_boldrin
Wear Wedges

Combining denim shorts with wedges will keep you comfortable while adding a little extra style to your go-to summer look.

Photo: Instagram/@brooklynpetite
STYLECASTER | How To Dress Up Jeans | Pair with a Leather Jacket
Pair with a Leather Jacket

Just like a pair of jeans, a leather jacket is a timeless classic. And it'll add a sleek edge to any denim pant, no matter how tattered.

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style
Play with Textures and Prints

We're obsessed with Nadia Aboulhosn's look here: The denim, the sheer fabric, the clear sandals. Playing around with textures and prints can keep you in a creative styling zone (and out of that dreaded denim rut).

Photo: Instagram/@nadiaaboulhosn

