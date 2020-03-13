How To Dress Like Hailey Bieber, The Sweatsuit Savant

Scroll To See More Images

I’m sorry, but who gave Hailey Bieber the right to be so damn good at sweatpants? I know the phrase “good at sweatpants” might not make sense at first, but neither does the fact that this woman manages to make a sweatsuit look as high-fashion as the Alexander Wang gown she wore to last year’s Met Gala. I’m serious! If you’re wondering how to style sweatsuits without looking like a gym rat, you’re basically asking how to dress like Hailey Bieber, and babe, I’m here to help. I love the way Bieber makes her comfies look so effortlessly cool, and ever-inspired by her style, I decided to treat myself to a few new sweatpants and sweatsuits and kiss my grubby college and high school apparel goodbye. Then, I studied exactly how Bieber styles her sweats, and came up with a few outfit recipes.

The first thing I noticed? As the sweatpants savant, our girl loves a matching set. While the all-navy sweatsuit I had to wear for my private elementary school physical education class made me feel insecure AF as a child, the idea of a matching, loose-fitting set of sweats is suddenly extremely appealing. While she often pairs her sweats with low-key beauty looks, sunnies, and hats hiding second-day hair, Bieber contrasts these casual elements with trendy sneakers, fashionable bags, and cute coats to boot. It’s this balance that makes her sweatpants slays possible.

1. All White Everything

Sweatpants: Adika | Sweatshirt: Adika | Sneakers: Skechers

When I say the idea of white sweatpants is my personal hell, I’m not lying. All black, please! Still, some of my fave off-duty looks from Bieber feature all-white sweatsuit looks, so I decided to give them a try. I did love how the bright white matched my sneakers and accentuated my tan, and I felt way more put together for my work-from-home day than I might in my usual grubby sweats. I’m not sure if I’d be brave enough to wear this in public and risk stains, but it’s a cute look for the ‘Gram nonetheless.

2. Tight On Top, Baggy On Bottom

Crop Top: MISSGUIDED x Playboy | Sweatpants: MISSGUIDED x Playboy

I know Bieber loves a neutral sweatsuit, so when I saw this set in the new MISSGUIDED x Playboy collection, I knew I had to cop it. There’s a matching cropped hoodie as well, but I could totally see Bieber opting for this bustier-inspired tank for a tight-on-top, baggy-on-bottom look. It’s a great strategy if oversized sweats and a big sweatshirt feels like too much fabric for you. The hot pink Playboy details also add that oh-so-LA logomania flair.

3. Blazer & Bike Shorts

Blazer: Adika | Bike Shorts: Adika: | Sweatshirt: Adika | Bag: Vintage Louis Vuitton | Sneakers: Reebok

This was the day I went full Hailey Bieber, but only half sweatsuit. I’m a passionate lover of bike shorts, and I know Bieber rocks hers with sweatshirts and oversized tees on the reg, but when I saw her layering blazers overtop? I was shook, challenged, and inspired. I snagged a very-Bieber-approved look from Adika (my go-to for cute sweat sets as well as going-out tops) and paired the look with the new Reebok x Charli Cohen kicks, plus a vintage LV bag to make it #fashun. 10/10, will wear again.

4. Tie Dye & Graphics

Sweatshirt: By Samii Ryan | Sweatpants: By Samii Ryan | Sneakers: Skechers

If you’re looking for statement-making sweats that are punchy and fun, By Samii Ryan is the brand to follow and order from immediately. Because a lot of Bieber’s off-duty slays are neutral and simplistic, I thought Ryan’s bold pieces could be a great way to channel her more exciting loungewear looks. I let the set speak for itself and wore my most minimal white kicks to complement it. BTW, this set wins for softest sweats. Wow.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.