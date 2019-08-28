StyleCaster
The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like You’re in a BLACKPINK Music Video

I have a confession. I’ve watched the music video for BLACKPINK’s 2018 single “DDU-DU DDU-DU” probably 55 times. I wish I lived inside that video. I wish I could stop Googling, “How to dress like BLACKPINK‘s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ music video.” And also, I wish I could alleviate my roommate’s woes every time I exclaim about literally each separate piece of wardrobe present in the entire three minutes and thirty-five seconds of the “DDU-DU DDU-DU” video. The aesthetics are perfect, the colors are amazing and the boldness is stunning. If I had it my way, my closet would just be a “DDU-DDU DDU-DU” wardrobe—but there are clearly a few challenges with that.

The first is that I don’t actually have access to first-run Gucci and Burberry the way Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie undoubtedly do. The second is that I don’t actually live/work in a Victorian-era art gallery slash neon storm drain slash haunted orchard. So, what’s a girl to do?

Turns out, what a girl does is take excessive notes on several BLACKPINK music videos and try to scrum up the closest that a normal human can get to these insane-and perfect- looks. Like the Beatles said, we can’t always get the $9,500 Givenchy gown you want, but if you try sometimes you just might find something at H&M that’s pretty close.

How to Dress Like the “DDU-DU DDU-DU” Music Video

dduddudu2 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

 

I’ve already spent a few hundred words on DDU-DU DDU-DU… so what’s several hundred more? This is the video that kicked off my obsession with BLACKPINK’s style. Huge, elaborate setups and dramatic color pallets somehow still don’t overshadow BLACKPINK’s wardrobe which should really say something about how amazing these looks are. DDU-DU DDU-DU’s trademarks are the unabashed use of costume jewelry and a royal sensibility blended with streetwear, bright colors, and a “never too many sequins” attitude.

dduddudu4 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

 

BLACKPINK, in both their public appearances and their music video wardrobe, love nothing more than to stack lewk upon lewk to create some truly dazzling combinations. A ribboned corset belt over a chiffon gown, flared sweatpants over bright leggings, and a neverending supply of capes and sleeves tacked onto outfits make it almost impossible to figure out what you’re even looking at. I’m obsessed.

My favorite Wild Combo is Lisa strutting around in this Tony Stewart Nascar jacket plus 3-foot-wide denim boots. This is a $20 Forever 21 dress combined with $1500 footwear. What mind could have summoned such a thing?

dduddudu3 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

 

Style benchmarks for this video are huge pieces of statement jewelry, anything that sparkles and shines, killer Big Sweatpants and a powerful deployment of crop tops.

dduddudu6 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

 

Let’s break ourselves off a piece of these looks!

We have to kick this list off with some Big Powerful Pants, it’s a given.

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Forever 21 Honda Pants $48
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Nasty Gal Utility Pants $30
And throw some sequins in the mix…

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Forever 21 Sequin Top $20
Okay, a lot of sequins…

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Rue LaLa Floral Jacket $160
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
The Kooples Parrot Jacket $238
And you know I can’t NOT recreate the Pink Everything Powersuit look:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Zara Pink Blazer $50
Zara Pink Ankle Pants $30
STYLECASTER | BLACKPINK SHOPPING GUIDE
Zara Pink Boots $149
Touching on some of the Renaissance vibes with this Raphael-inspired crop top:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
PrettyLittleThing Crop Top $22
Some belted shorts so your dance moves won’t be restricted:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Urban Outfitters Paperbag Shorts $10
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Revolve Belted Shorts $52
Did someone say big, gaudy earrings?

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Nordstrom Statement Earrings $90
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Asos Drop Earrings $16
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Anthropologie Hoops $228
A loving tribute to all the checkers these girls love:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Forever 21 Checkered Set $41
And to top it all off, I’ll just leave this tiara here:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Anthropologie Tiara $275
(One thing I can’t advise our readership to emulate is the having of a literal actual fennec fox. I have it on good authority that they don’t make good accessories based on them being wild animals who smell terrible and love digging more than anything in the world.)

dduddudu1 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

 

How to Dress Like the “BOOMBAYAH” Music Video

This entire video begins and ends for me with the literal first shot of these girls on motorcycles with giant helmets and goggles and HUGE. SPARKLING. BIKER JACKETS. I mean, come on.

boombayah1 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

I’m loving the opportunity for a little jacket representation (as someone whose defining characteristic is always being cold). Big, puffy-sleeved sweaters and tops abound in this one—and did I mention HATS?

boombayah2 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

We also MUST discuss the giant gold pieces represented here.

boombayah6 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

And, as always, say it with me: MESH.

boombayah4 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

And now, how to shop it: We have to start with every iridescent biker jacket I was able to find on the Internet, of which I mean three:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Revolve Cropped Leather Jacket $534
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Sies Marjan Metallic Jacket $299
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Dolls Kill Moto Jacket $60
A couple puff-sleeved sweaters to channel all this Big Sleeve Energy:

STYLECASTER | BLACKPINK SHOPPING GUIDE
Urban Outfitters Sweater $69
STYLECASTER | BLACKPINK SHOPPING GUIDE
Red Valentino Sweater $650
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Roucha Blouse $40
A comfy, sequined jacket you can lounge around in any stylized skating rink:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Pam & Gela Track Jacket $242
Let’s get into some chains:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Romwe Layered Necklace $4
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Urban Outfitters Statement Necklace $18
Everybody synchronize your watches because it looks like it’s HAT TIME!!!!

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
adidas Hat $26
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Urban Outfitters Hat $29
If BLACKPINK has literally pulled a NASCAR jacket, I don’t think it’s that far of a stretch to say they’d be into this dope Sprite hat also.

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Urban Outfitters Sprite Hat $29
If anyone was worried I wasn’t going to address the mesh, I’M ADDRESSING IT:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
SHEIN Top $6
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Forever 21 Mesh Knit Top $15
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
PrettyLittleThing Fishnet Top $12
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Storets Mesh Turtleneck $35
How to Dress Like the “Kill This Love” Music Video

From the start of “Kill This Love,” we are establishing a STRONG bedazzled precedent.

killthislove1 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

There’s literally nothing I could write here that would add anything to how freaking good this looks.

killthislove3 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

We are swanning out real hard on this one.

killthislove2 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

Sexy Marching Band is a new one for me—but I’d be lying if I said they weren’t selling the shit out of it.

killthislove5 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

And, finally, a commitment to bejeweled headgear that brings a tear to my eye.

killthislove4 The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like Youre in a BLACKPINK Music Video

Trying to emulate this video in any fashion is a herculean prospect, but let’s start by channeling some of the Swan Lake energy that’s radiating off of it:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Lulus Lace Jumpsuit $59
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
PrettyLittleThing Long Sleeve Crop $45
I spent about an hour researching a bejeweled bustier dress that appears for approximately .034 seconds in this video, and you will reap the rewards!

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
SHEIN Embroidered Dress $23
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Ulla Johnson Dress $895
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Mac Duggal Dress $398
Honestly, who doesn’t need a gigantic colorful fur coat? It’s the new little black dress!

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Nasty Gal Faux Fur Coat $90
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Dolls Kill Faux Fur Coat $125
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
PrettyLittleThing Faux Fur Coat $125
My little tribute to the full-on maroon marching band concept:

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Venus Velvet Jacket $69
We’d be remiss if we didn’t include some Giant Shiny Rhinestone Elf Queen jewelry.

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Dillards Necklace $78
STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Nordstrom Crystal Choker $98
And did you really think I wasn’t going to include another tiara?!

STYLECASTER| The Completely Incomplete Guide To Dressing Like You’re In A BLACKPINK Music Video
Etsy Gothic Crown $20
