The Completely Incomplete Guide to Dressing Like You’re in a BLACKPINK Music Video

I have a confession. I’ve watched the music video for BLACKPINK’s 2018 single “DDU-DU DDU-DU” probably 55 times. I wish I lived inside that video. I wish I could stop Googling, “How to dress like BLACKPINK‘s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ music video.” And also, I wish I could alleviate my roommate’s woes every time I exclaim about literally each separate piece of wardrobe present in the entire three minutes and thirty-five seconds of the “DDU-DU DDU-DU” video. The aesthetics are perfect, the colors are amazing and the boldness is stunning. If I had it my way, my closet would just be a “DDU-DDU DDU-DU” wardrobe—but there are clearly a few challenges with that.

The first is that I don’t actually have access to first-run Gucci and Burberry the way Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie undoubtedly do. The second is that I don’t actually live/work in a Victorian-era art gallery slash neon storm drain slash haunted orchard. So, what’s a girl to do?

Turns out, what a girl does is take excessive notes on several BLACKPINK music videos and try to scrum up the closest that a normal human can get to these insane-and perfect- looks. Like the Beatles said, we can’t always get the $9,500 Givenchy gown you want, but if you try sometimes you just might find something at H&M that’s pretty close.

How to Dress Like the “DDU-DU DDU-DU” Music Video

I’ve already spent a few hundred words on DDU-DU DDU-DU… so what’s several hundred more? This is the video that kicked off my obsession with BLACKPINK’s style. Huge, elaborate setups and dramatic color pallets somehow still don’t overshadow BLACKPINK’s wardrobe which should really say something about how amazing these looks are. DDU-DU DDU-DU’s trademarks are the unabashed use of costume jewelry and a royal sensibility blended with streetwear, bright colors, and a “never too many sequins” attitude.

BLACKPINK, in both their public appearances and their music video wardrobe, love nothing more than to stack lewk upon lewk to create some truly dazzling combinations. A ribboned corset belt over a chiffon gown, flared sweatpants over bright leggings, and a neverending supply of capes and sleeves tacked onto outfits make it almost impossible to figure out what you’re even looking at. I’m obsessed.

My favorite Wild Combo is Lisa strutting around in this Tony Stewart Nascar jacket plus 3-foot-wide denim boots. This is a $20 Forever 21 dress combined with $1500 footwear. What mind could have summoned such a thing?

Style benchmarks for this video are huge pieces of statement jewelry, anything that sparkles and shines, killer Big Sweatpants and a powerful deployment of crop tops.

Let’s break ourselves off a piece of these looks!

We have to kick this list off with some Big Powerful Pants, it’s a given.

And throw some sequins in the mix…

Okay, a lot of sequins…

And you know I can’t NOT recreate the Pink Everything Powersuit look:

Touching on some of the Renaissance vibes with this Raphael-inspired crop top:

Some belted shorts so your dance moves won’t be restricted:

Did someone say big, gaudy earrings?

A loving tribute to all the checkers these girls love:

And to top it all off, I’ll just leave this tiara here:

(One thing I can’t advise our readership to emulate is the having of a literal actual fennec fox. I have it on good authority that they don’t make good accessories based on them being wild animals who smell terrible and love digging more than anything in the world.)

How to Dress Like the “BOOMBAYAH” Music Video

This entire video begins and ends for me with the literal first shot of these girls on motorcycles with giant helmets and goggles and HUGE. SPARKLING. BIKER JACKETS. I mean, come on.

I’m loving the opportunity for a little jacket representation (as someone whose defining characteristic is always being cold). Big, puffy-sleeved sweaters and tops abound in this one—and did I mention HATS?

We also MUST discuss the giant gold pieces represented here.

And, as always, say it with me: MESH.

And now, how to shop it: We have to start with every iridescent biker jacket I was able to find on the Internet, of which I mean three:

A couple puff-sleeved sweaters to channel all this Big Sleeve Energy:

A comfy, sequined jacket you can lounge around in any stylized skating rink:

Let’s get into some chains:

Everybody synchronize your watches because it looks like it’s HAT TIME!!!!

If BLACKPINK has literally pulled a NASCAR jacket, I don’t think it’s that far of a stretch to say they’d be into this dope Sprite hat also.

If anyone was worried I wasn’t going to address the mesh, I’M ADDRESSING IT:

How to Dress Like the “Kill This Love” Music Video

From the start of “Kill This Love,” we are establishing a STRONG bedazzled precedent.

There’s literally nothing I could write here that would add anything to how freaking good this looks.

We are swanning out real hard on this one.

Sexy Marching Band is a new one for me—but I’d be lying if I said they weren’t selling the shit out of it.

And, finally, a commitment to bejeweled headgear that brings a tear to my eye.

Trying to emulate this video in any fashion is a herculean prospect, but let’s start by channeling some of the Swan Lake energy that’s radiating off of it:

I spent about an hour researching a bejeweled bustier dress that appears for approximately .034 seconds in this video, and you will reap the rewards!

Honestly, who doesn’t need a gigantic colorful fur coat? It’s the new little black dress!

My little tribute to the full-on maroon marching band concept:

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include some Giant Shiny Rhinestone Elf Queen jewelry.

And did you really think I wasn’t going to include another tiara?!