How to Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

How to Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

Eva. Giovanna. Carine. Emmanuelle. Miroslava. Any street-style addict knows that these names belong to an elite group of fashion editors that simply kill it, style-wise, every time they’re photographed. And while it’s fun to admire their constant stream of fabulous outfits, sometimes looking from afar just isn’t enough. Sometimes, we want to take cues from these ladies and infuse their sense of style into our own wardrobes. The problem? We’re not all given access to the latest designer pieces and—even if we were—we don’t all have the budget to scoop them up. That’s when a gal’s gotta be resourceful.

You don’t need us to tell you that today’s retail landscape makes it a cinch to look as though you’ve shelled out serious cash on key trends and seasonal must-haves—without having to sacrifice your budget.

Here, we’ve rounded up editor-approved fall pieces—from faux fur scarves and oversize sweaters to killer sneakers and statement accessories—so you can dress like a fashion editor on a student’s budget!

Turtleneck Sweater, $36; at Oak + Fort

FRS Tapered Pants, $65; at Front Row Shop

Genuine Leather Chelsea Boots, $49.90; at Forever 21

Skinny High Ankle Jeans, $39.99; at H&M

Cropped Sweater, $49.90; at Zara

Story Of Lola Sequin Skinny Scarf, $8.50; at ASOS

High-Waisted Skinny Jeans, $17.90; at Forever 21

Lace-Up Ribbed Bodysuit, $29.95; at Love Culture

Zelma Faux Nose Ring, $12; at Urban Outfitters

Patch Denim Jacket, $79; at Koshka

Contemporary Zippered Turtleneck Tunic, $24; at Forever 21 

 

After Party Vintage Topless and Free Tee, $48; at Nasty Gal 

Denim Mini, $24.95; at Love Culture 

Truly Madly Deeply Ronnie Striped Long-Sleeve Tee, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Cross My Heart Bodysuit, $44.99; at Necessary Clothing

Wifred Free Davina Tee, $40; at Aritzia

Silk Blouse, $79.99; at H&M

Dropped Shoulder Top, $49; at Cos

Scoop Back Body with Long Sleeves, $33; at ASOS

High Tops, $49.90; at Zara

Wool Sweater, $29; at Joe Fresh

Quay Kitti Sunglasses, $40; at Pacific Sunwear

Check Shirt, $49; at Mango

Adjustable Waist Parka, $69.99; at Mango

Faux Fur Moto Jacket, $54.90; at Forever 21

Lambswool Turtleneck Sweater, $19.90; at Uniqlo

Miss Selfridge Khaki Fur Collar Coat, $108; at House of Frasier

Cooperative Structured Bucket Bag, $44; at Urban Outfitters

FRS Pink PU Jacket, $73.95; at Front Row Shop

Teal High Waist Trouser Pant, $65; at Koshka

Stripe Puffy Sleeve Dress, $64; at Pixie Market

Embroidered Velvet Vest, $24.99; at H&M

Wool Felt Fedora, $19.94; at Old Navy

Two Toned Bouclé Cardigan, $49.90; at Zara

Manhattan Pant, $22; at Aritzia

Shaker Knit Skirt, $16.94; at Joe Fresh

Blazer, $79; at Mango

Pedal to the Metal Leather Leggings, $61; at Nasty Gal

Madison Flared Skirt, $29.99; at Necessary Clothing

River Island Tipped Faux Fur Tippet, $51; at ASOS

High-Rise Flares, $24.94; at Joe Fresh

Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt, $19.90; at Uniqlo

Black and Camel A-line skirt, $35; at Dorothy Perkins

Ankle Booties, $39; at Joe Fresh

