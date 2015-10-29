How to Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

Eva. Giovanna. Carine. Emmanuelle. Miroslava. Any street-style addict knows that these names belong to an elite group of fashion editors that simply kill it, style-wise, every time they’re photographed. And while it’s fun to admire their constant stream of fabulous outfits, sometimes looking from afar just isn’t enough. Sometimes, we want to take cues from these ladies and infuse their sense of style into our own wardrobes. The problem? We’re not all given access to the latest designer pieces and—even if we were—we don’t all have the budget to scoop them up. That’s when a gal’s gotta be resourceful.

You don’t need us to tell you that today’s retail landscape makes it a cinch to look as though you’ve shelled out serious cash on key trends and seasonal must-haves—without having to sacrifice your budget.

Here, we’ve rounded up editor-approved fall pieces—from faux fur scarves and oversize sweaters to killer sneakers and statement accessories—so you can dress like a fashion editor on a student’s budget!