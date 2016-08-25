Watch How to Do a Sleek Ponytail Using Zero Heat Tools

Even if you’re totally inept at doing your own hair, you at least know how to do a ponytail. But do you know how to a sleek ponytail? If you’re looking to emulate that slicked-back style everyone from Selena Gomez to Bella Hadid has been rocking on the red carpet lately, you could probably use a few pointers.

That’s why we brought in celebrity hairstylist Sheenon Olson of Atma Beauty to show us how it’s done. While a bristle-and-nylon brush, hairspray, hair bungee, and bobby pins might seem like a lot of tools to have on hand for such a seemingly basic style, know that it has plenty of mileage beyond a night-out look: the sleek ponytail also serves as the base for a classic ballet bun.

Watch the video above to take your ponytail game to the next level.