How To Really Do a Fishtail Braid (It’s Easier Than You Think!)

Despite the fact that they’ve been in high demand for some time now (there are entire Pinterest boards dedicated to them!), fishtail braids aren’t going anywhere and it’s easy to understand why. Not only are they extremely cool to look at, but they work for almost any occasion from work, to a night out, to a wedding. In fact, a number of top designers, including Tory Burch, used the style on recent runways adding a cool boho twist to their collections.

One thing about the fishtail braid, though, is that so many girls avoid it altogether because they think it’s a challenge of epic proportion to achieve the perfect version, even though most of us know how to do a simple three-strand braid in our sleep. Guess what? If you know how to do a basic braid, you can learn to do a fishtail braid (and they shouldn’t be too perfect, anyway!)

As is often the case with beauty how-tos, an easy-to-understand video tutorial is your best bet to really nail the style, so check out the below for the inside scoop on how to really make a fishtail braid—it’s easier than you think!

