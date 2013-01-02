How To Live Better In 2013: 10 Pieces To Invest In This Year



New year, new you. With that in mind follow along as we hit up experts in far ranging fields from fashion to hospitality to nutrition for their thoughts on How To Live Better In 2013.

The new year is here, which means out with the old and in with the new—specifically with regards to your wardrobe. Sure, you could go through the annual January frenzy and join the gym or do a juice cleanse, but a few careful closet investments will ensure you do 2013 in high-style.

Of course, knowing what will be chic six or ten months from now can be hard to predict. Unless you’re Chantal Hughes, a trend forecaster at Cotton Incorporated who stays on the pulse by traveling the globe for the latest and greatest trends. Here, she shares her top ten predictions for 2013, from a pair of gleaming silver pumps to the perfect oversize knit.

1. Sweatshirts. “These are being done by luxury brands and commercial brands alike,” says Hughes. “It takes something casual and enables you to dress it up with jewelry, or fancier bottoms.”

2. Oversized Knits. “The kind that can be worn as a top or as a dress,” is the way to go says Hughes. Multifunctional pieces are always great, especially when wanting to utilize a piece for more than one season.”

3. Waffle Knits. “These are great for layering, and like the sweatshirt I can see a soft cotton waffle knit adding an element of ‘cool’ to a more dressed up, feminine look.”

4. Sheer Monochromatic Layers. “For skirts or pants.”

5. Culottes. “Yep, that’s right, the word we thought we’d never say again,” says Hughes. “Pair with tough boots or pumps and you’re good to go!”



6. Pleated Skirts. “Whether it’s a long pleated skirt in a high twist yarn or a short school girl pleated skirt, this is a staple to pair with a simple sweatshirt or an oversized knit.” Oscar de la Renta pleated silk-blend maxi skirt (pictured above), $3,490, net-a-porter.com.

7. Western Inspired Button-Down. “A modern nod to the mysterious wild west.”

8. Cropped Relaxed Fit Denim. “Think a cross between mom and boyfriend jeans,” says Hughes. “They’re great paired with silver pumps—and such a welcome breather from worn-out skinny jeans.”

9. Tartan Print Anything. “Scarves, blazers, even pants—so many brands are featuring this traditional print,” according to Hughes. “It can be done in so many ways and suits a lot of different styles.”

10. Silver Pumps. “A great update to the standard black pumps that have been in style for seasons.” Manolo Blahnik BB patent leather point toe pumps in silver (pictured at top), $595, saksfifthavenue.com.

What’s on your 2013 shopping list? Share with us in the comments.