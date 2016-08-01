How to Get the Perfect Body Waves While You Sleep

Unless you’re one of those weird morning people who bound out of bed at the crack of dawn, you’ve probably fantasized about figuring out how to wake up with perfect hair. But even if you do have your snooze button trigger finger under control, who can resist the promise of having one less thing to worry about while you’re scrambling around to get ready?

Thankfully, it’s not a pipe dream, as Sheenon Olson—a celebrity hairstylist and creative director of ATMA Beauty—proves in this video. All you need to do is spritz damp hair with a texturizing spray (Olson used Oribe’s cult-favorite Dry Texturizing Spray), twist middle-parted hair into side buns and secure them with bobby pins, and then hit the sack for some shuteye. The next day, shake everything out and you’ll be left with loose curls that are commonly known as body waves.

Watch the video above for the step-by-step tutorial—you’ll want to sleep in every day of the week.