How to Do a Ballet Bun, a.k.a the Chicest Hairstyle on Earth

We can’t think of a hairstyle more elegant—or versatile—than a ballet bun. And though it seems straightforward enough to twist your hair up into a knot above the nape of your neck, anyone who’s tried to get that sleek, not-a-hair-out-of-place look knows there’s a lot more that goes into the style than meets the eye.

That’s why we teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Sheenon Olson of Atma Beauty to teach us how to do a ballerina bun the proper way. First, you’ll need to start by creating a sleek pony (for that tutorial, click here), then put aside any reservations you have about using hairspray because you’re going to need a lot.

To get the step-by-step how to—and find out exactly what tools you need to re-create this look at home—watch the video above.