How To Do a Perfect Chignon For Fall

Now that fall is nearly here and the days of happy-go-lucky summery updos are numbered, we’re longing for hairstyles that are a bit dressier and sexier, but still give off the “too cool to care” vibe. The perfect answer: the chignon.

Whether it’s worn messy or more traditional, the chignon—technically defined as “a knot or coil of hair arranged on the back of a woman’s head”—is a stylish way to gather your hair away from your face without going for the standard ponytail or top knot. There’s a reason it was born in France and has maintained its French name: it hasn’t lost any of its chic appeal over the years.

Check out the video below for a step by step tutorial on how to get the perfect chignon (trust us, it’s worth it!).

