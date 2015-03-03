How to DIY Burberry’s Buzzy Pom Pom Bracelet

We’ve made no secret of our affinity for pom poms—what’s not to love about something that adds a dash of humor to fashion?—so we were pleasantly surprised to see them make an appearance at Burberry Prorsum’s Fall 2015 runway in London. Here, the pom poms were fastened to a delicate gold bangle, which is obviously lovely, but if you’re willing to settle for a chain bracelet, it’s actually pretty easy to DIY.

Below, we’ve found a tutorial from jewelry and crafting blog Jasmin Blanc Studio, which not only outlines each step with photos, but shows you how to make your own pom poms using yarn and a fork (seriously.) It’s easier than it sounds: You’ll need a basic sewing needle, yarn, jewelry chain, split hoops, a lobster clasp and jewelry pliers, all of which are available at every basic craft store, like Michael’s.

Check out the before and after pics below, then head over to the site to learn exactly how to make your own pom pom bracelet!

Photo: Jasmin Blanc Studio

Photo: Jasmin Blanc Studio

Photo: Jasmin Blanc Studio