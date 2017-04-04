12 (Adult) Ways to Decorate With the Color Pink

Scroll To See More Images

Pink is such a tricky color—it’s beloved by many (hi, millennials), but when you make the choice to start decorating with pin, you run the risk of the room looking like Pepto-Bismol just exploded all over it. With just a little direction, however, pink decor can turn out chic instead of tacky or childlike. Use these 12 tips and tricks as a starting point for pulling off the color in your own home. Dare to think pink, and we promise it’ll pay off.

1. Go for a pink statement coach



You don’t have to have a overly-girly home to pick a pink statement couch for your living room. In fact, sometimes a pink sofa works best when it feels completely unexpected, like in a modern space.

2. Pink accent pillows go a long way



Aren’t ready for a complete pink overhaul? Pink throw pillows offer just the right amount of color, and feel fun and fresh on a living room couch.

3. Pink and leopard is one big yes!



There’s something effortlessly glamorous about pairing up pink and leopard in a home. Try a pink piece of furniture with leopard pillows, a pink chair next to a leopard rug, or even bedding that mixes and matches pink and leopard.

4. Go bold with a pink neon sign



Every celebrity home these days—including the likes of Lauren Conrad and Kourtney Kardashian—seems to feature a modern neon sign. Make it the focal point of your living room, put it above your bed, or hang it in your kitchen—there’s really no wrong way to decorate with these guys.

5. Pink flowers are the ultimate room pick-me up



Pink flowers—especially roses or peonies—make a great accent, particularly in an otherwise neutral space. We particularly love the look of mixing pink and burgundy flowers for the ultimate romantic bouquet.

6. Decorate with cool pink accessories



Don’t be afraid to get creative when decorating with the color pink! Source cool objects in the color—everything from mini lucite figures to pink shoes—placing them on a coffee table, a nightstand, or a mantel.

7. Make pink drapes the focal point of one room



Got a neutral room that you’re looking to punch up? Light pink curtains will do the trick, and then some.

8. Mix and match different shades of pink



You don’t have to stick to just one shade! Experiment mixing pastel pink, fuchsia, and dark pink to come up with a totally unique room.

9. Dare to paint your walls pink



Pink walls can make a statement or they can be super-calming, depending on the shade. To make a dining room or hallway pop, try a deeper hue, while very pale pink looks lovely in a bedroom, an office, or a bathroom.

10. Make your kitchen that much cooler with pink appliances



One of the biggest kitchen decor trends right now? Retro appliances that come in pastel shades like mint green, baby blue, and pastel pink. It doesn’t get much more fun than a pink refrigerator.

11. Make a pink piece of art the focal point of your room



Make a cool piece of pink art the focal point of a room in your home. You don’t even have to buy a piece of artwork to do this—paint a canvas pink, or frame a swatch of pink fabric.

12. Mix and match pink patterns



We love the look of mixing and matching pink patterns with unexpected patterns like black and white leopard, and floral. It shouldn’t work, but it totally does.

Originally published February 2015. Updated April 2017.