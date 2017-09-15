StyleCaster
The Anti-Minimalist Guide to Decorating With Rich Colors

The Anti-Minimalist Guide to Decorating With Rich Colors

Rich color interiors
Photo: Graham Atkins Hughes

We don’t have anything against hyper-minimalist, Scandinavian-style interiors—their sleek, simple look is verifiably chic—but sometimes you just want a rich-looking space full of saturated hues. Autumn is less about neons or primary colors and more about slate grays, burgundy reds, and indigo blues; jewel tones and dark, moody neutrals.

If you’re looking for ways to turn a light, airy living room or bedroom into a cozy hideaway for a long winter of snuggling up inside, these stunning spaces and corresponding shopping ideas will help.

You don’t have to commit to painting an entire room a color you might not be into next spring; instead, try a throw pillow, blanket, or even a nightstand or dresser. Use the 20 photos ahead as your guide.

Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2018.

1 of 20

A citrine green couch in a lush fabric like velvet looks regal when paired with forest green walls (or even just throw pillows).

Jessica Helgerson Interior Design

Skyline Furniture Button Tufted Velvet Chaise Settee, $488; at Target

Picking a single piece of furniture in a bold hue like royal blue makes the whole room feel more atmospheric.

The Jungalow

Eliza Small Chest in Antique Navy, $299; at Grandin Road

Burgundy red grounds all the colors around it, making even white throw pillows feel winter-ready.

Woods and Warner

Padma Throw Pillow in Wine, $24; at Overstock

Darker shades of green, like moss or emerald, make a space feel earthy yet glamorous.

John Jacob Interiors

Cirrus Grass Green Sofa, $999; at Article

It's easier to pull off a bright color like yellow when it's a richer hue, like marigold or mustard, and is surrounded by dark neutrals.

Farrow & Ball

Velvet Cushion Cover in Mustard Yellow, $9.99; at H&M

Buying an area rug in a saturated shade like sapphire is the next-best thing to painting the walls.

Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Vintage Distressed Hand-Knotted Wool Egyptian Sultanabad Rug, $2,599; at Gilt

A perfect case of when more is more: This pink rug might be too much in another context, but surrounded by deep greens and a couple of other bright pops of orange and red, it works.

Chroma Overdyed Rug in Pink, from $199; at Urban Outfitters

Lots of people like their kitchens to feel light-soaked and open, but this one is a great example of how choosing paint, appliances, or accessories in a deep tone like navy makes the space feel cozy, not closed-in.

Mecox Blog

Carlisle Backed Counter Stool Steel Set of 2 in Navy, $99; at Target

A throw is an easy way to work a difficult color like magenta into a den or bedroom.

Style & Cheek

Pur Cashmere Waterwave Throw in Magenta, $300; at Bed Bath & Beyond

Make your bathroom feel moody and even a touch romantic with a simple dark gray shower curtain.

Marianne Evennou

Shower Curtain in Dark Gray, $18; at H&M

