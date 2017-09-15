The Anti-Minimalist Guide to Decorating With Rich Colors

We don’t have anything against hyper-minimalist, Scandinavian-style interiors—their sleek, simple look is verifiably chic—but sometimes you just want a rich-looking space full of saturated hues. Autumn is less about neons or primary colors and more about slate grays, burgundy reds, and indigo blues; jewel tones and dark, moody neutrals.

If you’re looking for ways to turn a light, airy living room or bedroom into a cozy hideaway for a long winter of snuggling up inside, these stunning spaces and corresponding shopping ideas will help.

You don’t have to commit to painting an entire room a color you might not be into next spring; instead, try a throw pillow, blanket, or even a nightstand or dresser. Use the 20 photos ahead as your guide.

