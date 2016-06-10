StyleCaster
10 Modern Ways to Decorate with Granny Florals

Some interior-design trends may sound cool in theory but leave you scratching your head as to how to pull it off IRL. That’s why we consulted a pro interior designer for advice on how to decorate using floral patterns of all kinds—whether vintage or bright—without making your space look overly feminine or old-school. “Update florals by contrasting them in a minimalist or industrial styled space,” says designer Ashley Bussell, with the digital interior design company Laurel & Wolf.

“Think a floral sofa in an exposed-brick loft, or mixing vintage floral upholstery pieces in a space with with sleek modern fixtures,” she says. “You don’t need to go all out—embrace florals as the focus of the room by incorporating one or two bold choices, like a textile or accent wall. Then base the color palette of the rest of the room on the primary colors in the floral pattern.”

See how it’s done by clicking through the gallery of totally modern spaces that play with florals in totally modern ways.

Exposed-brick walls toughen up the sweetness of floral bedding.

Mechant Design

A floral upholstered armchair softens industrial furniture, such as metal lockers and shelving.

Wilhelmine Van Aerssen Agenturen

Floral wallpaper adds a subtle, delicate touch to this modern kitchen with gleaming white tile and marble.

Entrance Makleri

Oversized floral graphic wallpaper is chic—not overwhelming—when paired with a sleek white couch.

Brewster

This flowery wallpaper brings charm to a clean, airy kitchen.

Deco Photo

A single throw pillow adds a touch of femininity to an otherwise gender-neutral room.

Alissa Saylor/Design Sponge

A vintage-painted floral dresser is whimsical, not stuffy, when styled with modern pieces such as a white fur rug.

Shades of Blue Interiors

If you're not ready to bring granny florals into a whole room, try incorporating them into spaces where you spend less time, like these bright, floral-wallpapered stairs.

Debi Treloar

Mixed in with a pile of neutral throw pillows, a couple of floral ones add vibrance to a modern living room.

Nadia Hung/Best Friends for Frosting

A bright floral wallpaper that might be overwhelming in another space feels fun and manageable in this sleek white bathroom.

Shophouse Design

