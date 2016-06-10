10 Modern Ways to Decorate with Granny Florals

Some interior-design trends may sound cool in theory but leave you scratching your head as to how to pull it off IRL. That’s why we consulted a pro interior designer for advice on how to decorate using floral patterns of all kinds—whether vintage or bright—without making your space look overly feminine or old-school. “Update florals by contrasting them in a minimalist or industrial styled space,” says designer Ashley Bussell, with the digital interior design company Laurel & Wolf.

“Think a floral sofa in an exposed-brick loft, or mixing vintage floral upholstery pieces in a space with with sleek modern fixtures,” she says. “You don’t need to go all out—embrace florals as the focus of the room by incorporating one or two bold choices, like a textile or accent wall. Then base the color palette of the rest of the room on the primary colors in the floral pattern.”

See how it’s done by clicking through the gallery of totally modern spaces that play with florals in totally modern ways.