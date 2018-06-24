StyleCaster
11 Chic, Original Ways to Decorate with Books

11 Chic, Original Ways to Decorate with Books

Kristen Bousquet
by
Cozy Den with Books
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Somehow, my home is always overflowing with books. I stack them on my windowsill, line some up on shelves, and hide others away in boxes, and still—more books for me to deal with. I don’t know what it is about them, but somehow I find myself buying more and more—even when I haven’t opened some of the ones I already own. (Let’s be real, it’s because they’re pretty. Plus, it’s easy to justify spending money on education, entertainment, self-improvement, or whatever else my latest purchase promises to bring me.)

Given my affinity for stocking up on literature, it’s become vital for me to figure out how to decorate with books. It’s not enough to stack them in a corner and call it a day. I want to be able to see the beautiful covers I’ve invested in—plus, one stack wouldn’t be enough for my massive collection, anyway.

Here, 11 creative ideas that will help you figure out how, exactly, to decorate with books. Because it’s definitely a challenge, but if you do it right, it can also be an affordable way to stylishly fill space in your home.

Mix them in with your plants.

at{mine}

Photo: at{mine}
Put them on your bar cart.

Molly Culver Photography

Photo: Molly Culver Photography
Keep your white books in a monochrome stack.

at{mine}

Photo: at{mine}
Stack punchy colors together.

at{mine}

Photo: at{mine}
Color-code your shelves.

at{mine}

Photo: at{mine}
Go minimal.

at{mine}

Photo: at{mine}
Separate them into smaller piles.

Hutch

Photo: Hutch
Keep your favorites by your bed.

Matt & Julie Weddings

Photo: Matt & Julie Weddings
Keep your cookbooks in your kitchen (as long as they match the rest of your decor, of course).

at{mine}

Photo: at{mine}
Put your coffee table books front and center.

at{mine}

Photo: Stylizimo
Do a front-facing display.

Stylizimo

Photo: Stylizimo

