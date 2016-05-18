12 Chic Ways to Style Your Coffee Table

Your coffee table is more than just a place to toss your keys and prop your feet up after a long day. In most living rooms, it serves as a focal point of the space, the place around which everyone gathers to talk, eat, drink, nap, and more. The coffee table—especially when placed near comfy couches and chairs—is second to nothing except the kitchen when it comes to where we all want to spend our time.
As such, it seems only fair that we give the coffee table some styling love. If it’s going to work so hard holding our books, trinkets, and body parts, we might as well dress it up a little.
These easy, doable styling tips will help any coffee table go from basic to Instagrammable. Next time you have people over, you’ll thank us.
Instead of one big table, try two or three smaller ones next to each other for a more unique look.
Aubrie Pick Interiors
Relegating tchotchkes to a tray keeps the clean, uncluttered look of a coffee table—while still letting it be functional.
Tessa Neustadt
A big leather pouf looks just as polished as a coffee table, and performs the same function when topped with a tray.
Tessa Neustadt
Fruit adds a nice touch of green (and life!) to a space that's normally all about the furniture, not the food.
Style by Emily Henderson
A single, small vase of flowers can be a delicate way to top off a clean, white table like this one—especially when the room's other features, like the art or rug, demand attention.
Elijah Hoffman
Strategically piling objects (neatly!) on one end of a rectangular table, and leaving the rest empty, makes it look clean yet lived-in.
Bolig Blog
Choosing favorite pottery or decorative pieces—like these trio of vases—to live on your coffee table gives them a starring role in your space, rather than being stuck on a bookshelf.
Erik Lefvander/Residence Magazine
Black gardenias and a luxe candle add a touch of femininity without being cloying.
The Design Chaser
Piling chunky objects like books and potted plants onto an earthy table contributes to the cozy-chic vibe of this room.
Andrea Papini
Tall, skinny candlesticks add instant glamour to any surface.
Rue Magazine