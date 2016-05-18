12 Chic Ways to Style Your Coffee Table

Your coffee table is more than just a place to toss your keys and prop your feet up after a long day. In most living rooms, it serves as a focal point of the space, the place around which everyone gathers to talk, eat, drink, nap, and more. The coffee table—especially when placed near comfy couches and chairs—is second to nothing except the kitchen when it comes to where we all want to spend our time.

As such, it seems only fair that we give the coffee table some styling love. If it’s going to work so hard holding our books, trinkets, and body parts, we might as well dress it up a little.

These easy, doable styling tips will help any coffee table go from basic to Instagrammable. Next time you have people over, you’ll thank us.