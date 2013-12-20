Just Got Dumped? 5 Tips To Help You Deal With It

So, he dumped you. Heartbreak can be painful and emotionally challenging, especially if you thought there was potential for a future together. Sometimes the end comes as a complete shock, but often there are signs along the way. You may have chosen to look the other way or brushed every painful comment or action under the rug. You wanted the relationship to work, but now it’s over. So now you have recurring thoughts of your ex. In extreme cases, it can feel like you’re going through withdrawal from an addiction, but it is always painful. As hard as it is to believe, you can move on from this. Read on to learn five tips for healing from a painful breakup.

1. Cut Off All Contact

Don’t hang out where he hangs out. That also means no Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, email, phone or smoke signals. Don’t stalk him on any dating sites. You don’t want any signs of him in your life. The less you’re connected with your ex, the less you’ll obsess about him. So disconnect!

2. Stop Talking About Him

In the beginning, especially if you were dumped, you will probably want to talk about him. You’ll ruminate. You’ll dream about him. And then you’ll talk some more. Your friends will listen until they can’t take it any more. Some will be kind enough to tell you that you should stop. I had a client who kept asking, ‘What did I do wrong to cause the relationship to fail? Why did I say this or that to him? If I only did this or that, he wouldn’t have broken up with me.’ I forbade her from using his name anymore. She now calls him ‘The Schmuck’, but even that is not good for her. The less she talks about him, the less he will be on her mind. Eventually, she will stop thinking about him and move on.

For the rest of the article, head over to Your Tango!

