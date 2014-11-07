StyleCaster
Share

30 Ways to Cuff Jeans Like a Boss

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Ways to Cuff Jeans Like a Boss

Kristen Bousquet
by
8 Shares
30 Ways to Cuff Jeans Like a Boss
30 Start slideshow

Remember in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” when Tibby said “it’s tacky to double cuff your jeans”? Well, we beg to differ. In today’s fashion landscape, cuffing your jeans is the way to style your denim pants no matter what you’re pairing them with.

MORE: 30 Ways to Wear White Jeans in the Fall

Apart from instantly making your denim shorter, which is a necessity when running to the tailor isn’t an option, cuffed jeans also have a way of making any outfit look more relaxed and at ease.

MORE: 12 Denim Tips Every Girl Should Know

To prove that cuffed jeans are anything but tacky, we’ve gathered 30 looks from street style stars and bloggers who do it like a boss.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Gabifresh

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Candice Lake

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: Extra Petite

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Style Me Grasie

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: The Daleigh

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Wayne Tippetts

Photo: Sea of Shoes

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: david nyanzi.

Photo: Fashion Squad

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Wayne Tippetts

Photo: Frassy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Ways to Sneak Orange Into an Outfit

30 Ways to Sneak Orange Into an Outfit
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share