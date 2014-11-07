30 Ways to Cuff Jeans Like a Boss

Remember in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” when Tibby said “it’s tacky to double cuff your jeans”? Well, we beg to differ. In today’s fashion landscape, cuffing your jeans is the way to style your denim pants no matter what you’re pairing them with.

Apart from instantly making your denim shorter, which is a necessity when running to the tailor isn’t an option, cuffed jeans also have a way of making any outfit look more relaxed and at ease.

To prove that cuffed jeans are anything but tacky, we’ve gathered 30 looks from street style stars and bloggers who do it like a boss.