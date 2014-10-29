How to Copy Lauren Conrad’s Mermaid Halloween Costume

Leave it to Lauren Conrad to come up with the ultimate—and totally adorable—DIY Halloween costume. She’s dressing up as a mermaid, and created the costume by gluing seashells to a bustier bra, and then hand-draping a long green sequin maxi skirt to go along with it, which just required some light sewing.

What You’ll Need:

1. Two Large Scallop Seashells

2. A Large Selection of Mixed Seashells

3. A Corset Or Strapless Bra

4. Shimmery Green Fabric With Stretch

5. Dark Green Sequin Fabric

6. Tulle In Various Shades of Green

7. Sewing Essentials Including Straight Pins, Needle, Thread, and Scissors

8. Hot Glue Gun

To simplify the costume, might we even suggest buying a cheap green sequin skirt, but head over to LaurenConrad.com for the complete step-by-step guide for creating her exact costume, and let us know what you are planning to be for Halloween this year in the comments!