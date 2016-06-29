StyleCaster
Share

26 Insanely Simple Ways to Cook with Skewers

What's hot
StyleCaster

26 Insanely Simple Ways to Cook with Skewers

by
26 Insanely Simple Ways to Cook with Skewers
26 Start slideshow
Photo: Almond to Zest

There’s a moment in “Something About Mary” when Cameron Diaz laments about the lack of stick-based food options, telling Ben Stiller: “You know I don’t think that they have enough meats on sticks.” And it’s a fair point, generally speaking—skewer-based eating doesn’t get enough credit, especially considering how unbelievably simple it is to toss some chicken, veggies, lemon, and herbs on a stick and call it dinner. Or to cram some mozzarella, tomato, and basil on a kebab and have an elevated version of a standard Caprese salad.

MORE: 10 Easy Ways to Elevate Your BBQ Beyond Basic

So with the long weekend ahead—and plenty of opportunities to whip up something from scratch, ahead you will find 26 tasty, easy ways to cook with skewers. Cooking doesn’t get much less complicated than this.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

Grilled Sriracha-Tahini Sweet Potato Skewers with Halloumi

Naturally Ella

Turkish Lamb Kebab Koftas

RecipeTin Eats

Photo: RecipeTin Eats

Snap Pea Skewers With Soy-Ginger Sauce

Naturally Ella

Caprese Tortellini Skewers

Brit + Co

Photo: Brit + Co

Spicy Shrimp and Sausage Skewers

Iowa Girl Eats

Photo: Iowa Girl Eats

Haloumi Chicken Kabobs

Almond to Zest

Photo: Almond to Zest

Beef Satay Skewers With Peanut Dipping Sauce

The Lemon Bowl

Grilled Jerk Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers

What2Cook

Photo: What2Cook

Herbed Lemon Garlic Chicken Skewers

The Recipe Critic

Photo: The Recipe Critic

Honey Chipotle BBQ Chicken Skewers

Cooking Classy

Photo: Cooking Classy

Melon Caprese Skewers With Herb Oil

Floating Kitchen

Photo: Floating Kitchen

Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs

Cooking Classy

Photo: Cooking Classy

Antipasto Skewers

Baker by Nature

Photo: Baker by Nature

Beer and Honey BBQ Chicken Skewers

Jo Cooks

Grilled Peach and Haloumi Skewers

The Swirling Spoon

Easy Pesto Tortellini Skewers

Foody Schmoody

Photo: Foody Schmoody

Turkey Sandwich

The Almond Eater

Photo: The Almond Eater

Lime and Chile Butter Skewers

Foodie Crush

Photo: Foodie Crush

Garlic Mushroom Kabobs

Damn Delicious

Grilled Tuna Kebabs

Simply Recipes

Photo: Simply Recipes

Simple Bacon Wrapped Skewers

Homemade Hooplah

Photo: Homemade Hooplah

Tender Pork Skewer

Cooking LSL

Photo: Cooking LSL

Grilled Scallop and Orange Kebab

Skinny Taste

Photo: Skinny Taste

Grilled Pesto Chicken and Tomato Kebabs

Skinny Taste

Photo: Skinny Taste

Grilled Caprese Kebabs

Heather Christe

Grilled Steak Kebabs

The Cozy Apron

Photo: The Cozy Apron

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Spectacular Beauty Products to Buy at Urban Outfitters Right Now

25 Spectacular Beauty Products to Buy at Urban Outfitters Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share