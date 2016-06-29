26 Insanely Simple Ways to Cook with Skewers

There’s a moment in “Something About Mary” when Cameron Diaz laments about the lack of stick-based food options, telling Ben Stiller: “You know I don’t think that they have enough meats on sticks.” And it’s a fair point, generally speaking—skewer-based eating doesn’t get enough credit, especially considering how unbelievably simple it is to toss some chicken, veggies, lemon, and herbs on a stick and call it dinner. Or to cram some mozzarella, tomato, and basil on a kebab and have an elevated version of a standard Caprese salad.

So with the long weekend ahead—and plenty of opportunities to whip up something from scratch, ahead you will find 26 tasty, easy ways to cook with skewers. Cooking doesn’t get much less complicated than this.