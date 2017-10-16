6 Decadent and Super-Easy Pumpkin Seed Recipes

When you’re elbow-deep in pumpkin guts, you’re not usually thinking, “Yum, pumpkin seeds!” Still, if you’ve ever munched on any, you know that they’re actually delicious when prepared correctly.

Pumpkin seeds, otherwise known as pepitas, are basically just crunchy, healthy little vehicles for your favorite flavors, whether that’s sweet, salty, spicy, or all of the above. They’re kinda like the pretzels of the seed world. And, yeah, you can buy those little packets of pepitas at the gas station year-round, but they are so much better when you roast them at home.

To make your pumpkin seed cooking adventure an absolute no-brainer, we got tips from Cory Colton, the pastry chef at Park Avenue Autumn, a New York City restaurant whose menu changes seasonally. Requiring just two simple ingredients and about 15 minutes, Colton’s recipe for salty, spicy, maple-coated pumpkin seeds—which he throws on top of a fall-themed ice cream sundae, but are definitely delicious on their own, too—is really putting us in the mood for fall. And if maple syrup isn’t your jam, click through the five recipes below for more ideas.

Maple Salted Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients

2 cups raw pumpkin seeds

2 cups maple syrup

Instructions

In a small pot, bring pumpkin seeds to a boil in the maple syrup. Reduce heat and simmer for 8 minutes. Using a strainer, drain off maple syrup and discard. Spread the maple coated seeds onto a parchment lined sheet pan and allow to cool. In a small pot with 2-3 inches of frying oil in it, heat oil to 325. Add pumpkin seeds and fry for 30-45 seconds until seeds are toasted. Use a slotted spoon to remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Transfer to a bowl and toss with some salt. Feel free to toss with other seasonings of your choice- cayenne pepper and cinnamon are good options.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.