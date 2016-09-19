How to Contour Your Face Without Looking Like You Contoured Your Face

A good handle on contouring techniques is a stealthy, affordable way to change your face’s dimensions, but it doesn’t happen overnight, that’s for sure. The real trick lies in the technique you use, and the goal is to avoid that overly sculpted, artificially defined faces that have dominated the red carpet and during the last few years thanks to a little-known celebrity whose initials may or may not be KK.

Whatever you do, don’t embark on a contouring mission without learning the tools of the trade, outlined above by MAC’s senior artist Chantel Miller. Below, the exact products she used.



MAC Blush in Taupe, $17, MAC 127 Brush, $35