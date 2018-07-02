How to Be More Vocal in the Bedroom Without Feeling Self-Conscious

As a sex worker, I’m often asked about dirty talk—and about communication in the bedroom in general. Many people don’t even know what bedroom talk is supposed to look or sound like, so when a partner asks us to try being more vocal, we often don’t know what to say.

To address some of these common fears and (hopefully!) help you feel more comfortable finding your voice, I’ve come up with some tips you can turn to when you decide to embark on some auditory adventures.

1. Start outside the bedroom.

Your first goal should be to talk about bedroom activities outside the bedroom. If you can’t talk about what you like when you’re not naked, being vulnerable isn’t going to make it any easier.

Try writing down what your perfect sexual encounter looks like. You may realize you don’t know, and that can be an important thing to be aware of before you start trying to give another person instructions.

2. Ask yourself important questions.

Before telling your partner what you want, it’s a good idea to start by asking yourself a few questions. How do I like to be kissed? How do I like to be touched? What turns me on?

How do I want a partner to behave in the bedroom to make me more receptive to letting go and enjoying myself? Are there any scenarios or toys I would really enjoy bringing into the bedroom that I don’t know how to bring up or ask for in conversation?

What is my partner doing already that I really like? What could they be doing better?

3. Relax.

Once you’re done asking all these questions, loosen up with a nice glass of wine, invigorating run, bubble bath, or whatever activity keeps you calm, and ask your partner if they’re in a good mental place to have a conversation about sex. I’ve found the answer usually is yes, but if someone’s had a particularly stressful day, it can be important to set the stage for controlled vulnerability so you don’t feel dismissed or not listened to.

4. Fill your partner in.

Tell your partner you’re working on being a better communicator in the bedroom, and you thought a good start would be talking outside the bedroom about what you like. Invite them to share the same kind of information with you. Being able to communicate in a safe environment is a perfect first step to letting your partner know exactly what you want and when you want it.

Next, tell your partner you’re going to try to get more comfortable with bedroom communication. Having your partner in on your goals will help keep you from appearing awkward and help them encourage you.

Start by having a conversation while having sex with the lights on. You don’t need to talk about sex or anything related, just a common interest you have. Do this until you feel comfortable talking. It may take several sessions.

5. Discuss likes and dislikes.

The next step is talking about your preferences. Ask your partner to explore your body and then focus your energy on telling them what feels good or doesn’t.

If you’re feeling too mortified or awkward to open your mouth, you can create a system of physical gestures—like hand-squeezing when they’re doing something right. This can be a great way to put training wheels on your sexual communication, but make sure not to rely on it for too long. The eventual goal is to give simple instructions and feedback, “Right there. Just like that. Keep going. A little less rough. I like your hands on my skin.”

6. Roll with it.

After all this, if you feel completely uncomfortable giving more aggressive instructions, keep communication at this level. Eventually, you’ll find yourself amenable to giving increasingly frank feedback.

Remember: You don’t need to talk like a porn star to enjoy yourself. If you feel pressured to talk dirty, ask yourself if it’s going to ruin your sexual experience. If it is, you should tell your partner so. You should only give the feedback you are comfortable giving, and then give yourself permission to experiment to test your comfort zone. That’s all your partner can really ask for.

Being more vocal in the bedroom takes a little bit of work, but after you overcome your fear it’ll be much easier to ask for what you want and help your partner be that much better at pleasing you. The time investment in sexual communication always pays dividends.

Alice Little is a courtesan at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Nevada.

Originally posted on SheKnows.