Here’s How to Actually Clean Your Jewelry The Right Way

Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but maintaining them is another thing entirely. Whether you’ve assembled a diverse jewelry collection over the years or you’re just beginning your jewelry journey, understanding exactly how to clean your favorite necklaces, rings, earrings and more is key to keeping your accessories in tip-top shape.

Here, six tools that will keep your favorite baubles shimmering—and exactly how to use them.

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Connoisseurs Jewelry Wipes Compact

Give your collection a new gleam with these polishing wipes that can safely clean gold, silver, gemstones, and costume jewelry. Just take one out and wipe down your favorite piece to clean it off. Oh, and the wipes leave behind a protective anti-tarnish shield that’ll keep your jewelry looking shiny for a long, long time.

2. Baublerella Glitzy Glove Jewelry Polishing Cloth

Polish your jewelry using this handy mitt that removes tarnish and stains. Made with 100 percent cotton, this mitt comes pre-treated with a tarnish fighting solution.It’s soft and gentle to not scuff up your precious pieces. Just be sure to buy the polish, and you should be good to go.

3. Simple Shine Stick Compact Diamond Cleaning Brush

One-hundred percent non-toxic and biodegradable, this cleaning solution helps bring the sparkle back to diamonds (think of it like a Tide Stick for your jewelry). Small and lightweight, it’s also easy to throw in a bag and travel with.