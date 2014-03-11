How To Chop an Onion Without Crying: 6 Tricks That Work

If you’re a cooking enthusiast, you probably know that onions are a mainstay in pretty much everything. In other words, you can’t avoid cooking with them, now matter how much they make you cry.

MORE: Can Eating Ice Cream Make You Lose Weight?

So, why do onions makes you tear up to begin with? Cutting an onion produces a series of chemical reactions that unleashes propanethial S-oxide, the irritant responsible for making your eyes water. The trick to cutting an onion without crying is doing what you can to avoid those irritants.

MORE: 7 Genius Things To Use as a Bedside Table

Dozens of old wives tails exist around how to chop onions without crying. One of the craziest we have heard is to chew raw onions while you chop (personally, we’d rather just cry it out, but that’s just us). Luckily, plenty of other solutions exist.

Here, our favorite tips for cutting down on the waterworks while chopping onions.

1.Make Sure To Use a Sharp Knife.

Using a sharp knife means that you’ll damage less of the onion’s cell walls, so in turn, fewer irritants will be released. Less irritant means less tears.

2. Turn the Exposed Cuts of Onion Away From You.

After cutting an onion in half, turn both halves to face down on your cutting board. Leave the side you aren’t currently chopping unpeeled. After you’ve finished with one half, move the diced onion into a bowl and place it far away from you, before continuing with the other half.

3. Chill Before Cutting.

With a cold onion, less propanethial S-oxide will evaporate. You’ll still get some irritants, but it will help. Just remember to refrigerate, not freeze, which will make your onion mushy.

4. Run the Kitchen Vent.

Cut your onion next to the stove and turn on the exhaust fan. Irritants will be pulled away from you and your eyes.

5. Practice Makes Perfect.

Wonder why chefs the world over aren’t crying all day while dicing onions? Practice makes perfect. Those who chop a lot of onions begin to build up a tolerance to the gas from onions that makes you tear up in the first place.

6. As a Last Resort, Buy Goggles.

Can’t seem to shake tearing up while chopping? Buy a cheap set of safety goggles from the hardware store to use in the kitchen. In a pinch? Eye glasses and contact lenses also help by creating a barrier between your eyes and the onion’s gases.