7 Ways to Reverse Bad Karma, ‘Cause You & Karma Vibe Like That

Merriam-Webster defines Karma as “the force generated by a person’s actions held in Hinduism and Buddhism to perpetuate transmigration and in its ethical consequences to determine the nature of the person’s next existence.” In other words, what goes around comes around. It’s a term pop culture has been obsessed with for years, from Culture Club’s 1983 smash hit “Karma Chameleon” to the 2006 Justin Timberlake single that references the phenomenon. And while it may seem as though Taylor Swift invented the term out of thin air for her 2022 Midnights album (“‘Cause karma is my boyfriend/karma is a god/karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend/karma’s a relaxing thought”), that’s obviously not the case.

All human beings are subject to karmic law, but we don’t have to be imprisoned by it. Many people think of themselves as victims of bad karma, powerless to change it—a belief that is very much not true. No matter what kind of karma you’ve brought to this lifetime, you can change it, mold it, and use it to your advantage. The literal meaning of karma, “action,” implies the potential for change. After all, all thoughts are simply energy waiting to boomerang back in your direction.

So what’s the healthiest and most sure-fire way to change your karma for the better? Below, seven suggestions.

Do a good deed.

This is the easiest way to reverse your karma. If you put positive energy out there, you’ll receive that same positive energy back. So help that elderly woman cross the street, drop some change in the charity box, or buy a homeless person a cheeseburger. Give and you will receive.

Listen to the universe.

Are you someone who habitually gets stuck in traffic or long lines? Instead of tapping your foot and honking your horn, think about what the cosmos may be trying to tell you. (Hint: patience.) The lessons you need to learn are out there—you just need to know how to see the messages more clearly.

Do a Tarot or I-Ching reading.

These readings are a great way to take the karmic pulse of a day. Like an “early warning system,” daily I-Ching readings are an excellent tool for helping you see which actions and attitudes will pave you a smoother path. There are even special Tarot readings that will help you connect with your karma.

Change your routine.

If you go to the same places every day, see the same people, and do the same things, and you notice you’re having “bad luck,” mix it up. The universe may be trying to tell you that there’s either something you should stop, or that there’s something else out there that you should start.