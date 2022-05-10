Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States.
Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark, Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset, and has expanded to more than 190 countries across the world. As of March 2022, Netflix has more than 221.6 million subscribers worldwide, including 74.6 million in the Unites and Canada; 74 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; 39.9 million in Latin America; and 32.7 million in Asia-Pacific. The service has also won more than 100 Emmys and 204 Oscars.
While Netflix is available in hundreds of countries around the world, not every country has the same content. Though The Netherlands has the whole Lord of the Rings and Hobbit series, the franchise isn’t available in the United States. There’s a similar situation with the Jason Bourne movies, which are available in the United Kingdom but not streamable in the United States. Shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the American version of The Office, and Parks & Recreation are also available on Netflix in the United Kingdom but missing from the service in the United States.
To make the most of your Netflix account, we have the hack to change your Netflix region to see the hundreds of TV shows and movies not available in your home country. So how can one change their Netflix region? Read on for how to change your Netflix region to take advantage of everything the service has to offer across the world.
How to Change Netflix Region
How can you change your Netflix region? Users can change their Netflix region VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location.
How do VPNs work? When a user visits a website, their computer is connected to the server where the site is hosted. This allows the website to see certain data about the user through their IP address, such as the country they’re located in. A VPN lets users connect to a private server first before they’re sent to the website. This hides their IP address and allows them to appear as if they’re connecting from a different location. Not only does this let users access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location (such as Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max in other countries), but it also provides them with a level of security by hiding their IP address and data from websites who may collect information about them.
The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and have plans for as cheap as $1.99 per month. Read on for how to change your Netflix region with a VPN.
How to Change Netflix Region With ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than change their Netflix region with a VPN. Along with changing their Netflix region, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Disney Plus and HBO Max (which also have different content than in the US) as well as stream foreign services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch your Netflix region with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account
- Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
- Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
- Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu
- Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region
How to Change Netflix Region With NordVPN
Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch your Netflix region with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Sign up for NordVPN and create an account
- Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu
- Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account
- Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu
- Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region
How to Change Netflix Region With PureVPN
Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. Users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to change your Netflix region with PureVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Sign up for PureVPN and create an account
- Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc.
- Click “Download the app”
- Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account
- Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by searching for the country in the right bar
- Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region
How much does Netflix cost?
How much does Netflix cost? Netflix offers three plans: Netflix Basic for $9.99 per month; Netflix Standard for $15.49 per month; and Netflix Premium for $19.99 per month. All three plans allow users to watch unlimited movies and TV shows, as well as stream on laptops, smart TVs, phones or tablets.
Netflix Basic allows users to watch Netflix on one screen at a time and download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on one phone or tablet. Netflix Standard allows users to watch Netflix on two screens at a time, download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on two phones or tablets, and stream Netflix in HD. Netflix Standard allows users to watch Netflix on four screens at a time, download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on four phones or tablets, and stream Netflix on Ultra HD.
Netflix also offers two DVD plans: a Standard plan for $9.99 per month and a Premier plan for $14.99 per month. Both plans allow users to rent unlimited discs per month, have no late fees, offer free shipping and returns, and let subscribers cancel at anytime. The Standard plan allows users to check out one disc at a time, while the Premier plan allows users to check out two discs at a time.
Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings also announced in April 2022 that Netflix will add a more affordable, ad-supported plan “over the next year or two.” “Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” he said. “But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price, and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense.” He added, “It is pretty clear that it is working for Hulu, Disney is doing it, HBO did it. We don’t have any doubt that it works.
Does Netflix have a free trial?
Does Netflix have a free trial? No, Netflix ended its 30-day free trial in October 2020. “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” a representative for Netflix said at the time. Free Netflix subscriptions, however, are available for T-Mobile subscribers with Magenta or Magenta Max plans. See below for what Netflix plans are available for T-Mobile subscribers.
Netflix Basic
- Magenta-Max (Single Line)
- Magenta (Multi Line)
- Magenta Military (Multi Line)
- Magenta 55+ (Multi Line)
- Magenta First Responders (Multi Line)
Netflix Standard
- Magenta MAX
- Magenta Military MAX
- Magenta 55+ MAX
- Magenta First Responder MAX
What are the Netflix movies and TV shows not available in the US?
Read on for the current Netflix movies and TV shows not available in the US and which country to stream them in, as of February 2022, according to Tom’s Guide.
United Kingdom
- Chicken Run
- Superbad
- Archer
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- The Office (US)
- Parks and Recreation
- Cockneys vs Zombies
- Mrs Brown’s Boys D’ Movie
- Kidulthood
- The Borrowers
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Bourne Legacy
- Jason Bourne
- The Blair Witch Project
- Back to Life
- American Graffiti
Japan
- Rashomon
- Gintama
- The Promised Neverland
- Wolf Children
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Knives Out
- Cinema Paradiso
- Anchorman
- The Croods
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Heroes
The Netherlands
- Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- Joker
- Shutter Island
- Gomorrah
- Sickos
- Kill Them All and Comeback Alone
- The Show Goes On
- Les Chiens
- Sally in Our Alley
Canada
- Shawshank Redemption
- Silence of the Lambs
- Pulp Fiction
- Good Will Hunting
- Goodfellas
- Groundhog Day
- Neon Genesis
- Evangelion
- Training Day
Australia
- Detectorists
- Black Books
- American Gangster
- Remains of the Day
- The Big Lebowski
- Airplane!
France
- Merci Pour Le Chocolat
- A Judgement in Stone
- The 400 Blows
- Cube
What’s on Netflix in the US?
Read on for a list of Netflix’s original TV shows.
Drama
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- Virgin River
- The Witcher
- Locke & Key
- Outer Banks
- Sweet Magnolias
- Blood & Water
- Warrior Nun
- Young Wallander
- Ratched
- Bridgerton
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Firefly Lane
- Ginny & Georgia
- Shadow and Bone
- Sweet Tooth
- Sex/Life
- Stay Close
- In Fromthe Cold
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Pieces of Her
- The Last Bus
- Heartstopper
- Savage Beauty
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- First Kill
- Resident Evil
Comedy
- Sex Education
- Russian Doll
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Dead to Me
- Family Reunin
- Never Have I Ever
- Emily in Paris
- How to Ruin Christmas
- The Upshaws
- Scaredy Cats
- Decoupled
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Murderville
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
- Super PupZ
- Hard Cell
- The Pentaverate
- God’s Favorite Idiot
- Man Vs Bee
- Uncoupled
- Mo
Docuseries
- Somebody Feed Phil
- Explained
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- The Mind, Explained
- The Movies That Made Us
- Cheer
- Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness
- Down to Earth With Zac Efron
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
- Crime Stories: India Detective
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
- Bad Sport
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
- Catching Killers
- Animal
- Voir
- Heavenly Bits: Mexico
- Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream
- The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
- Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
- Wild Babies
- The G Word With Adam Conover
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
- The Future Of…
Reality
- Queer Eye
- Nailed It!
- Selling Sunset
- Rhythm + Flow
- The Circle
- Next in Fashion
- Love Is Blind
- Too Hot to Handle
- Floor Is Lava
- Indian Matchmaking
- Get Organized With The Home Edit
- The American Barbecue Showdown
- Dream Home Makeover
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
- Bling Empire
- World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
- My Unorthodox Life
- Sexy Beasts
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
- Sparking Joy
- How to Be a Cowboy
- Metal Shop Masters
- Too Hot to Handle: Latino
- Jailbirds: New Orleans
- Baking Impossible
- Love IS Blind: Brazil
- Insiders
- Sex, Love & Goop
- Swap Shop
- Love Never Lies
- New World
- The Fastest
- School of Chocolate
- Coming Out Colton
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
- Twentysomethings: Austin
- The Hungry and the Hairy
- The Future Diary
- Selling Tampa
- Hype House
- I Am Georgina
- Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
- Love Is Blind: Japan
- The Big Shot Game Show
- Making Fun
- Byron Baes
- Queer Eye: Germany
- Life After Death With Tyler Henry
- Is It Cake?
- Young, Famous & African
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
- Bullsh*t The Game Show
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- Rhythm + Flow France
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Netflix regions outside of the US are accessible with a VPN. Here’s how to use a VPN for free.
