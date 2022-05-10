Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States.

Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark, Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset, and has expanded to more than 190 countries across the world. As of March 2022, Netflix has more than 221.6 million subscribers worldwide, including 74.6 million in the Unites and Canada; 74 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; 39.9 million in Latin America; and 32.7 million in Asia-Pacific. The service has also won more than 100 Emmys and 204 Oscars.

While Netflix is available in hundreds of countries around the world, not every country has the same content. Though The Netherlands has the whole Lord of the Rings and Hobbit series, the franchise isn’t available in the United States. There’s a similar situation with the Jason Bourne movies, which are available in the United Kingdom but not streamable in the United States. Shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the American version of The Office, and Parks & Recreation are also available on Netflix in the United Kingdom but missing from the service in the United States.

To make the most of your Netflix account, we have the hack to change your Netflix region to see the hundreds of TV shows and movies not available in your home country. So how can one change their Netflix region? Read on for how to change your Netflix region to take advantage of everything the service has to offer across the world.

How to Change Netflix Region

How can you change your Netflix region? Users can change their Netflix region VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location.

How do VPNs work? When a user visits a website, their computer is connected to the server where the site is hosted. This allows the website to see certain data about the user through their IP address, such as the country they’re located in. A VPN lets users connect to a private server first before they’re sent to the website. This hides their IP address and allows them to appear as if they’re connecting from a different location. Not only does this let users access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location (such as Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max in other countries), but it also provides them with a level of security by hiding their IP address and data from websites who may collect information about them.

The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and have plans for as cheap as $1.99 per month. Read on for how to change your Netflix region with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than change their Netflix region with a VPN. Along with changing their Netflix region, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Disney Plus and HBO Max (which also have different content than in the US) as well as stream foreign services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch your Netflix region with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch your Netflix region with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. Users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to change your Netflix region with PureVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by searching for the country in the right bar Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region

How much does Netflix cost?

How much does Netflix cost? Netflix offers three plans: Netflix Basic for $9.99 per month; Netflix Standard for $15.49 per month; and Netflix Premium for $19.99 per month. All three plans allow users to watch unlimited movies and TV shows, as well as stream on laptops, smart TVs, phones or tablets.

Netflix Basic allows users to watch Netflix on one screen at a time and download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on one phone or tablet. Netflix Standard allows users to watch Netflix on two screens at a time, download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on two phones or tablets, and stream Netflix in HD. Netflix Standard allows users to watch Netflix on four screens at a time, download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on four phones or tablets, and stream Netflix on Ultra HD.

Netflix also offers two DVD plans: a Standard plan for $9.99 per month and a Premier plan for $14.99 per month. Both plans allow users to rent unlimited discs per month, have no late fees, offer free shipping and returns, and let subscribers cancel at anytime. The Standard plan allows users to check out one disc at a time, while the Premier plan allows users to check out two discs at a time.

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings also announced in April 2022 that Netflix will add a more affordable, ad-supported plan “over the next year or two.” “Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” he said. “But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price, and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense.” He added, “It is pretty clear that it is working for Hulu, Disney is doing it, HBO did it. We don’t have any doubt that it works.

Does Netflix have a free trial?

Does Netflix have a free trial? No, Netflix ended its 30-day free trial in October 2020. “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” a representative for Netflix said at the time. Free Netflix subscriptions, however, are available for T-Mobile subscribers with Magenta or Magenta Max plans. See below for what Netflix plans are available for T-Mobile subscribers.

Netflix Basic

Magenta-Max (Single Line)

Magenta (Multi Line)

Magenta Military (Multi Line)

Magenta 55+ (Multi Line)

Magenta First Responders (Multi Line)

Netflix Standard

Magenta MAX

Magenta Military MAX

Magenta 55+ MAX

Magenta First Responder MAX

What are the Netflix movies and TV shows not available in the US?

Read on for the current Netflix movies and TV shows not available in the US and which country to stream them in, as of February 2022, according to Tom’s Guide.

United Kingdom

Chicken Run

Superbad

Archer

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The Office (US)

Parks and Recreation

Cockneys vs Zombies

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’ Movie

Kidulthood

The Borrowers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Legacy

Jason Bourne

The Blair Witch Project

Back to Life

American Graffiti

Japan

Rashomon

Gintama

The Promised Neverland

Wolf Children

2001: A Space Odyssey

Knives Out

Cinema Paradiso

Anchorman

The Croods

Rosemary’s Baby

Heroes

The Netherlands

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Joker

Shutter Island

Gomorrah

Sickos

Kill Them All and Comeback Alone

The Show Goes On

Les Chiens

Sally in Our Alley

Canada

Shawshank Redemption

Silence of the Lambs

Pulp Fiction

Good Will Hunting

Goodfellas

Groundhog Day

Neon Genesis

Evangelion

Training Day

Australia

Detectorists

Black Books

American Gangster

Remains of the Day

The Big Lebowski

Airplane!

France

Merci Pour Le Chocolat

A Judgement in Stone

The 400 Blows

Cube

What’s on Netflix in the US?

Read on for a list of Netflix’s original TV shows.

Drama

Stranger Things

The Crown

Virgin River

The Witcher

Locke & Key

Outer Banks

Sweet Magnolias

Blood & Water

Warrior Nun

Young Wallander

Ratched

Bridgerton

Fate: The Winx Saga

Firefly Lane

Ginny & Georgia

Shadow and Bone

Sweet Tooth

Sex/Life

Stay Close

In Fromthe Cold

Vikings: Valhalla

Pieces of Her

The Last Bus

Heartstopper

Savage Beauty

The Lincoln Lawyer

First Kill

Resident Evil

Comedy

Sex Education

Russian Doll

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Dead to Me

Family Reunin

Never Have I Ever

Emily in Paris

How to Ruin Christmas

The Upshaws

Scaredy Cats

Decoupled

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Murderville

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Super PupZ

Hard Cell

The Pentaverate

God’s Favorite Idiot

Man Vs Bee

Uncoupled

Mo

Docuseries

Somebody Feed Phil

Explained

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

The Mind, Explained

The Movies That Made Us

Cheer

Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness

Down to Earth With Zac Efron

Last Chance U: Basketball

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Crime Stories: India Detective

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Bad Sport

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Catching Killers

Animal

Voir

Heavenly Bits: Mexico

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream

The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

Wild Babies

The G Word With Adam Conover

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Future Of…

Reality

Queer Eye

Nailed It!

Selling Sunset

Rhythm + Flow

The Circle

Next in Fashion

Love Is Blind

Too Hot to Handle

Floor Is Lava

Indian Matchmaking

Get Organized With The Home Edit

The American Barbecue Showdown

Dream Home Makeover

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Bling Empire

World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

My Unorthodox Life

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Sparking Joy

How to Be a Cowboy

Metal Shop Masters

Too Hot to Handle: Latino

Jailbirds: New Orleans

Baking Impossible

Love IS Blind: Brazil

Insiders

Sex, Love & Goop

Swap Shop

Love Never Lies

New World

The Fastest

School of Chocolate

Coming Out Colton

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Twentysomethings: Austin

The Hungry and the Hairy

The Future Diary

Selling Tampa

Hype House

I Am Georgina

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Love Is Blind: Japan

The Big Shot Game Show

Making Fun

Byron Baes

Queer Eye: Germany

Life After Death With Tyler Henry

Is It Cake?

Young, Famous & African

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Bullsh*t The Game Show

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Rhythm + Flow France

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

