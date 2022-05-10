Here’s How to Change Your HBO Max Region to See the Hidden Content You’re Missing in Other Countries

If you love TV and movies, but only want to subscribe to one streaming service, you may want to know how to change your HBO Max region to make the most of of your one account.

HBO Max launched in May 2020 as a streaming service for HBO and other Warner Brothers properties, such as Friends, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones. Since its launch, HBO Max—which kicked off its service with its first original show, Love Life—has produced dozens of original shows, including dramas like Gossip Girl, Station Eleven and The Staircase; comedies like The Flight Attendant, Peacemaker and And Just Like That...; and reality shows like Selena + Chef, FBOY Island and Legendary. HBO Max has also streamed blockbuster movies like Dune and King Richard on the same day as their theatrical releases.

“We feel really good about that decision we feel very good about that strategy. I do wish I could go back in time and that we were able to have, instead of day one or two days of conversations before we announced that news, I wish we would have had a week or two,” Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar told CNBC in 2021. “I think we could have done a better job in terms of those communications and those conversations with the storytelling partners and directors and producers and their representatives.” He continued, “One of which is going to be the big and epic in scope movies that you’ve come to expect from us, which has an exclusive theatrical run. I think the run will be shorter than has been the case in the past. The world of DC and Harry Potter and things like that; big, epic scope movies I think deserve and will have an exclusive theatrical run. But there will be other movies, a large number of movies that will go to HBO Max the same day that those same movies were made available to exhibitors and cinemas around the world.”

In 2022, HBO Max reported that it had more than 76.8 million subscribers across the world, including over 43.5 million in the United States. The service is available in more than 60 countries, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Hungary, Poland and Romania. With its popularity around the world, it’s understandable why users may be curious about how to change their HBO Max region to stream what’s available outside of the United States. So how can one change their HBO Max region? Read on for how to change your HBO Max region to see content not available in the United States and to make the most of your subscription.

How to Change HBO Max Region

How can you change your HBO Max region? Users can change their HBO Max region VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location.

How do VPNs work? When a user visits a website, their computer is connected to the server where the site is hosted. This allows the website to see certain data about the user through their IP address, such as the country they’re located in. A VPN lets users connect to a private server first before they’re sent to the website. This hides their IP address and allows them to appear as if they’re connecting from a different location. Not only does this let users access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location (such as Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max in other countries), but it also provides them with a level of security by hiding their IP address and data from websites who may collect information about them.

The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and have plans for as cheap as $1.99 per month. Read on for how to change your HBO Max region with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than change their HBO Max region with a VPN. Along with changing their HBO Max region, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Disney Plus and Netflix (which also have different content than in the US) as well as stream foreign services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch your HBO Max region with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Create or sign into your HBO Max account and watch new shows and movies from changing your HBO Max region

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch your HBO Max region with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Create or sign into your HBO Max account and watch new shows and movies from changing your HBO Max region

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. Users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to change your HBO Max region with PureVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by searching for the country in the right bar Create or sign into your HBO Max account and watch new shows and movies from changing your HBO Max region

How much is HBO Max?

How much is HBO Max? HBO Max costs $9.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month with no ads. Both plans also offer yearly subscription plans.HBO Max’s ad-supported plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users around $10 from the monthly price) and HBO Max’s no-ads plan costs $149.99 per year (which saves users around $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max launched its ad-supported version in June 2021. So what’s the difference between the two? Well, of course, the ad-supported version has commercials, but the service promises that it won’t show more than four minutes of ads for each hour of streaming content, according to Variety. Subscribers also won’t be able to download content for offline viewing with the ad-supported plan. Streaming video quality is also capped at 1080p with the ad-supported version, whereas content with the no-ads plan is available to stream in 4K Ultra HD.

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber because of new movie releases, you may also want to consider the no-ads plan. The ad-supported version won’t offer new films that premiere on the same day in theaters and on HBO Max, which means that some blockbusters won’t be available immediately to stream on the cheaper ad-supported plan. That doesn’t mean it won’t be available to stream ever though. Those blockbuster movies will be on the ad-supported version eventually, just not as soon as the more expensive no-ads plan.

How to sign up for HBO Max

To sign up for HBO Max, follow these steps.

Visit HBO Max’s website. Click “Sign up now.” Pick your plan: $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year with ads or $14.99 per month/$149.99 per year with no ads. Enter your information and click “Create account.” Enter your payment information and click “Start subscription.” Start watching HBO Max.

Does HBO Max have a free trial?

Does HBO Max have a free trial? Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial. However, there are still ways to watch HBO Max for free. Read on for those hacks.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

What countries is HBO Max available in?

HBO Max is available in 61 territories. Read on for the current list of countries and regions HBO Max is available in.

United States

Aland Islands

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Beliz

Bolivia

Bosnia

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Cayman Islands

Ceuta

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Curacao

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Faroe Islands

Finland

Greenland

Grenada

Guetamala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Jamaica

Kosovo

Madeira

Melilla

Mexico

Moldova

Montenegro

Montserrat

Netherlands

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Svalbard & Jan Mayen

Sweden

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks and Caicos

American Samoa

Guam

Northern Marina Islands

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

Uruguay

Venezuela

What’s on HBO Max?

What’s on HBO Max? Read on for a list of HBO Max and HBO original shows.

Drama (HBO Max)

Raised by Wolves

Gossip Girl

Station Eleven

DMZ

Tokyo Vice

The Staircase

Comedy (HBO Max)

Love Life

The Flight Attendant

Generation

Made For Love

That Damn Michael Che

Hacks

Head of the Class

The Sex Lives of College Girls

And Just Like That…

Peacemaker

Our Flag Means Death

Minx

Julia

The Garcias

Docuseries (HBO Max)

Expecting Amy

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Equal

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults

House of Ho

The Event

Wahl Street

Generation Hustle

Through Our Eyes

The WayDown

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez

Take Out With Lisa Ling

Gaming Wall Street

One Perfect Shot

Brene Brown: Atlas of the Heart

Czech It Out!

Not So Pretty

Menudo: Forever Young

Reality (HBO Max)

Craftopia

Legendary

Karma

Selena + Chef

Haute Dog

A World of Calm

Full Bloom

12 Dates of Christmas

Stylish With Jenna Lyons

Baketopia

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

The Big Shot With Bethenny

FBOY Island

The Hype

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

The Cut

40 Means Nothing

Finding Magic Mike

My Mom, Your Dad

About Last Night

Queen Stars

One True Singer

Drama (HBO)

Westworld

Succession

Euphoria

Perry Mason

The Nevers

The Gilded Age

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Time Traveler’s Wife

House of the Dragon

Big Little Lies

Big Love

Boardwalk Empire

Carnivale

Deadwood

Five Days

Game of Thrones

Here and Now

In Treatment

John From Cinnati

K Street

Lovecraft Country

Luck

Maximum Security

Miss Sherlock

Oz

Philip Marlow, Private Eye

Rome

Six Feet Under

Tell Me You Love Me

The Teenage Psychic

The Deuce

The Leftovers

The Newsroom

The Outsider

The Sopranos

The Wire

Treme

True Blood

Vinyl

We Are Who We Are

Comedy (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Barry

Random Acts of Flyness

Los Espookys

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Righteous Gemstones

Somebody Somewhere

1st & Ten

Angry Boys

Arliss

Ballers

Bored to Death

Betty

Camping

Crashing

Da Ali G Show

Divorce

Dream On

Eastbound & Down

Encyclopedia Brown

Enlightened

Entourage

Extras

Family Tree

Flight of the Conchords

Funny or Die Presents

Getting On

Girls

Hardcore TV

Hello Ladies

High Maintenance

How to Make It in America

Hung

Ja’mie: Private School Girl

Life’s Too Short

Little Britain USA

Looking

Lucky Louie

Mr. Show With Bob and David

Not Necessarily the News

Run

Sally4Ever

Sex and the City

Silicon Valley

Tenacious D

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Boring Life of Jacqueline

The Brink

The Comeback

The High Life

The Kids in the Hall

The Larry Sanders Show

The Mind of the Married Man

The Neistat Brothers

The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency

Togetherness

Tracey Takes On…

Unscripted

Veep

Vice Principals

HBO Max regions outside of the US are accessible with a VPN. Here’s how to use a VPN for free.

