How To Celebrate Midsummer, Because It’s A Beautiful Time To Charge Your Crystals

Between the blossoming flowers and late night sunsets, who doesn’t love the idea of Midsummer? If you’re in the mood to reconnect with your pagan ancestors, you might be wondering how to celebrate Midsummer, because it occurs between the days of June 19 and 25. This is a time in which the sun is at its highest peak, which means that the days are longer and more vibrant. This also represents the changing of seasons, from spring to summer. And, the progress of life as we know it because the sun is the power source of all existence!

There are many ways to celebrate Midsummer. Some people like to dance around the Maypole and light bonfires, while others might prefer to have a picnic in the park with friends and family. There is no right or wrong eat to enjoy the holiday, but these are some magical tips that could ensure you are able to use this magical timing to your advantage

A wonderful tradition for midsummer is to make a flower crown. Using bright flowers, particularly sunflowers and lavender, you can create a crown that will radiate positivity and light. Being that flowers represent the circle of life—and the crown is literally a circle—it’s important to adorn our heads with this reminder of how precious life and existence is. You can always keep it in your home and altar after Midsummer as a reminder of the seasonal beauty!

Crystals are a definite must. Midsummer’s favorite crystals include (but are not limited to): tiger’s eye for self-esteem, citrine for mental clarity, orange calcite for inspiration, garnet for meditation, pyrite for protection, ruby for abundance, sunstone for joy, and red jasper for creativity amongst others. Using these crystals with your daily meditation on Midsummer is a great way to bring in a new intention into the sunniest season of all. It also will serve as a way to change your aura and elevate the vibe around you. It’s just the boost that you’re looking for, especially if you’ve been feeling a little lethargic from the change of the seasons.

The Best Crystals To Use During Midsummer

Fire (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)

Tiger’s eye and red jasper are the ideal crystals for you to bring on the energy of the season. Both stones will help to rebuild your confidence and self-esteem. They help to speed up energy. You won’t feel stagnant with these crystals by your side.

Earth (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)

Ruby and garnet are great for you because they add abundance, as well as offer patience and planning new ideas for the season. With these two red hot crystals, you can attract the creative and artistic life you want and desire.

Air Signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)

Citrine and orange calcite are perfect to help call in the light and to bring clear sentiments to the mind. Citrine is great for energetic healing and communication, while orange calcite adds strength of mind—all things you can use in the season ahead.

Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces)

Sunstone and pyrite will offer soothing vibes and protection to your aura, by adding positivity around you. You’ll be surrounded by a shield of good vibes and energy, which will clear your spirit and bring optimism your way.

Craft solar and lunar drinks. Leave your aperitif of choice by the window and let it soak up the energy from the sun and moon, which will add vitality and power to your drink! You can do this with liquor, wine, water and any nonalcoholic beverage. Some people like to add solar or lunar charged crystals to the beverages. It charges the libation and absorbs positive energy from the crystals. For instance, an amethyst crystal in a solar charged beverage can help to calm stresses and anxieties, while boosting confidence. A lunar charged rose quartz in water will bring self-love and TLC. Just be careful in the crystals that you choose to use, as many are water soluble!

