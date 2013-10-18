How To Carve a Pumpkin (In Five Steps)

1. Cut a Hole in the Pumpkin.

The first thing that you are going to want to do is hollow out your pumpkin. Use a keyhole saw to cut the hole. If you’ll be using a candle to light up the pumpkin, cut the hole in the pumpkin’s top. If you are going to use an electric light, make the hole in the bottom or side so you can hide the cord.



2. Scoop Out the Flesh.

Scoop out flesh, pulp, and seeds with a plaster scraper or fleshing tool. Make sure to really get in there and hallow out that pumpkin which will make carving easier.

3. Transfer Your Design.

Now it’s time to transfer your selected designs. Look for a pumpkin template or draw one of your own. Affix it to the pumpkin, and trace the design by poking holes with a sharp awl, needle tool, or T-pin.



4. Carve the Features.

Next, you can remove the template and carve along the pattern with a miniature saw. Tip: Prevent exposed areas of the pumpkin’s flesh from turning brown by applying a film of Vaseline.

5. Light Up Your Pumpkin.

To illuminate a carved pumpkin, the best solution is actually string lights. Wrap a strand of 20 lights around a glass jar, and secure wires with tape. Cut a hole in the hollowed-out pumpkin for the cord, and place jar inside. Another alternative is battery operated candles.

Voila! The perfect carved pumpkin!

MORE:

Shop This Room: Perfumer Frederic Malle’s Eclectic Manhattan Living Room

Lauren Conrad Tells Us What She Splurged On For Her New Home With Fiancé William Tell