How to Build the Perfect Outfit Using Kanye West Lyrics

Love him or hate him, it’s hard to deny that Kanye West is a presence—both in music and in fashion. Between making his debut at New York Fashion Week, his major deal with Adidas, and his Balmain campaign with wife Kim Kardashian, and the numerous interviews he’s given about the present state of style, it’s clear he has designs on dominating the industry.

Then there’s the fact that Kanye has become known for dropping a designer name in almost every single one of his songs. And once he does, that designer becomes known to aspirational audiences around the world. This made us wonder what would happen if you compiled all the designers Kanye mentions in his music to make one outfit.

Enter, our Creator and resident artist Emily Armstrong, who illustrated a handy style guide for women and men, inspired by some of the 21-time Grammy winner’s most famous lyrics. From Louboutins and Louis Vuitton for the ladies, and Balmain and Cartier for the men, music has never been so lavishly on trend.