How To Blow Out Your Hair Like a Pro in 5 Easy Steps

What’s shiny, wavy, and sexy all over? Glamorous star-worthy hair, of course!

There’s nothing better than that fresh-from-the-salon feeling, when our hair looks and feels amazing, but it can be tough to figure out how to get that perfect style at home.

Luckily, hairstylist Serge Normant—the man behind the manes of celebrities such as Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker—shares his best DIY tips to blow out your hair like a pro in five easy steps!

